Cloud Seeding Trial to Begin in Delhi Between October 7 and 9 to Curb Pollution—What You Need to Know

The first cloud seeding trial in the national capital is scheduled to be held in northwest Delhi between October 7 and 9, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on September 25, 2025, reported PTI.
The announcement came after the Delhi government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur for executing the cloud seeding operations to tackle air pollution.
The agreement was signed at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi Minister for Industries, food and supplies, Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Addressing a press conference, Sirsa said the government has received all necessary permissions to carry out up to five trials over the next two months.
The trials will be conducted in October and November. "We will first evaluate the outcome of the initial attempt and then decide on the subsequent ones," he said during the press conference.
Gupta said her government was working on "every possible front" to tackle pollution— from promoting electric mobility to reducing smog emissions.
This MoU will pave the way for cloud seeding trials that will not only be historic but also beneficial for Delhi, she said.
"Today's MoU paves the way for a two-month cloud seeding trial, which will be carried out on suitable days in October and November using aircraft. The findings will help us decide the way forward. This initiative will prove to be both historic and beneficial for Delhi," she added.
On September 24, 2025, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted permission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to conduct cloud seeding operations in Delhi during October and November.
The operations will be conducted under strict safety, security and air traffic guidelines issued by the DGCA.
The clearance, issued under Rule 26(2) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, allows IIT Kanpur’s Department of Aerospace Engineering to carry out the activity using a Cessna 206-H aircraft.
The DGCA order specifies that the activity will be conducted without remuneration, under visual flight rules, and only after obtaining clearances from state and local authorities. The operations are authorised from October 1 to November 30.
What’s Cloud Seeding?
Cloud seeding, is the process of deliberate introduction of substances like silver iodide and dry ice to induce precipitation in clouds to invoke rain or snow in areas undergoing water scarcity, less snowfall, reduce hail or clear fog. It can be done using aircraft, rockets, cannons or ground generators.
Delhi government had initially planned to conduct artificial rain between July 4 and 11 zones in northwest and outer Delhi. However, the plan drew flak for inducing rain during monsoon, as it would waste cores of money when pollution levels are naturally low. Following consultations with meteorological experts, the project team came up with a revised window from August 30 to September 10, according to The Hindu.
The Delhi cabinet had approved a proposal to conduct five cloud seeding trials on May 7. The project titled 'Technology Demonstration and Evaluation of Cloud Seeding as an Alternative for Delhi NCR Pollution Mitigation,' has a total outlay of ₹3.21 crore. The project was expected to deploy five modified Cessna aircraft for cloud seeding, triggering rainfall and reducing air pollutants.
