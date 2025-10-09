India Deploys Digital Tools to Achieve Agricultural Self-Reliance

Shivraj Chouhan highlights tech-driven growth as key to India’s farm self-reliance.
Government launches Digital Agriculture Mission to build robust data-driven ecosystem.
AI4AI initiative aims to equip 10 million farmers with AI tools.
India is deploying advanced digital tools to strengthen self-reliance in the agricultural sector, said Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, while addressing the 120th Annual Session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
Emphasising that nearly 46% of India’s population is engaged in agriculture, Chouhan stated that the government is focusing on Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in food production and farmer welfare. He asserted that the national goal must move beyond merely food security to encompass nutrition security. While India has achieved surplus production in rice and wheat, the immediate next frontier is securing self-reliance in pulses and oilseeds.
Advancing Agriculture and Innovation
The government intends to ensure that food security goes hand in hand with farmer prosperity by implementing efforts that include accelerating mechanisation for small and marginal farmers, and enhancing productivity through research.
The minister detailed efforts to modernise Indian agriculture through mechanisation, high-yield crop varieties, genome editing and research by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Indian scientists. In addition, initiatives like the Dalhan Atmanirbharta Mission (Chana–Masoor), intend to enhance productivity and reduce costs for small and marginal farmers.
Chouhan also identified food processing and value addition as national priorities and urged PHDCCI to partner with the ministry. He suggested forming a joint working team to identify models for value addition, mechanisation suited for small farmers, storage enhancement technologies, and agri-startups. Recognising the Chamber’s proactive role, he also urged industry support for the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal to enhance administrative efficiency.
Empowering Farmers Through Technology
According to a news release by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the government has approved the Digital Agriculture Mission on September 2, 2024 with an outlay of ₹2,817 crore. The scheme aims to create a robust digital ecosystem for farmers.
Tools such as AgriStack for integrating digital identities, Krishi Decision Support System integrating geospatial data and comprehensive soil fertility mapping, are being deployed to provide data-driven insights for better decision-making.
In addition, the AI4AI initiative, collaboration between the World Economic Forum and Telangana government, plans to equip 10 million farmers with AI-based tools by 2030, enhancing productivity, sustainability and market access.