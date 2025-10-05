Cyclone ‘Shakti’ to Hit Maharashtra Between October 5 & 7, Heavy Rains Predicted

Abhimanyu Chauhan, IMD Scientist told ANI that Cyclone Shakti is expected to move towards Gujarat as it has formed in the North Eastern Arabian Sea with a westward movement of 18km/hr. It is expected that the cyclone will start moving towards Gujarat on the morning of October 6. However, he confirmed to ANI that there is no need to panic because of this cyclone as it will have a very low impact on the rainfall in Gujarat.