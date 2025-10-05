Cyclone ‘Shakti’ to Hit Maharashtra Between October 5 & 7, Heavy Rains Predicted

IMD warns of Cyclone Shakti impact across Maharashtra’s coastal districts.
Strong winds, very rough seas, and heavy rainfall forecast this week.
Preparations underway as government activates disaster response and public advisories.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for the onset of cyclone ‘Shakti’ for some districts o Maharashtra, with high to moderate cyclone forecast between October 5 and 7.
According to ANI, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg have been placed on high to moderate alert until October 7. The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5.
The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone’s intensity. The sea conditions are very rough, with rough seas expected along the northern Maharashtra coast until October 5.
Cyclone Preparations Underway
The fishermen are advised not to venture into Northwest Arabian Sea, West central Arabian Sea, adjoining areas of northeast Arabian Sea & East central Arabian sea and along and off Gujarat-north Maharashtra and Pakistan coasts till October 7.
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the interior parts of Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, with a possibility of flooding in the low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and infiltration of moisture into the atmosphere.
Maharashtra government has issued instructions for preparation to tackle cyclone ‘Shakti’. District administrations should activate their disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for citizens in coastal and low-lying areas, issue public advisories, advise against sea travel, and maintain safety during heavy rains, reported ANI.
Abhimanyu Chauhan, IMD Scientist told ANI that Cyclone Shakti is expected to move towards Gujarat as it has formed in the North Eastern Arabian Sea with a westward movement of 18km/hr. It is expected that the cyclone will start moving towards Gujarat on the morning of October 6. However, he confirmed to ANI that there is no need to panic because of this cyclone as it will have a very low impact on the rainfall in Gujarat.
What is Cyclone Shakti?
Cyclone Shakhti, a name given by Sri Lanka, is predicted to move west at first before turning west-southwest and intensifying into a powerful cyclonic storm with wind speeds touching 100 kmph by the morning of October 4.