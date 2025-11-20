Disrupting a Climate Conference for the Sake of Climate: Why are Indigenous Protesters Disrupting COP30

A History of Conflict

The Munduruku people have a long history of defending their land, the Munduruku Indigenous Territory in the state of Pará, against environmental degradation. Historically, they have faced numerous challenges from both Brazilian authorities and external corporations that seek to exploit the Amazon’s resources. The Munduruku are one of the many Indigenous groups that have lived in the Amazon for centuries, and they have long acted as stewards of the forest, protecting it from deforestation, illegal logging, and mining operations. According to the Munduruku Ipereg Ayu Movement, the community's motto is "Our forest is not for sale." They believe that the survival of the Amazon is tied to their survival and that the future of the planet is at stake if the destruction continues.