Largest Trees in Amazon Absorb More Carbon, but Deforestation Risks Reversing Benefits

The study, conducted by almost 100 researchers, assessed recent changes in the structure of Earth’s largest tropical forest by analysing 30 years of Amazonian tree records across 188 mature forest plots. The study found that tree trunks grew about 3.3% thicker per decade, especially the largest trees like Brazil nuts, kapoks and Angelim vermelho. These large trees benefit more than shorter trees because they are better exposed to sunlight and can absorb more CO2, and then assist in the rainforest’s role as a carbon sink.