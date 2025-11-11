Developing and Developed Countries' Agendas Will Diverge at COP30—Here’s How

For developing countries, the talks centre on questions of justice, finance and historical responsibility. Many argue they face the harshest climate impacts despite contributing the least to historical greenhouse gas emissions. According to the UN Adaptation Gap Report 2025 by the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep), developing countries will need between $310bn and $365bn annually by the mid-2030s for adaptation, yet public adaptation finance in 2023 amounted to just $26bn.