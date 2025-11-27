Trade Unions, Farmer Bodies Hold Joint Protest Against Labour Codes

In a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, the joint forum said, "These codes negate our right to strike, make union registration problematic, de-recognition of unions easy, the process of conciliation and adjudication cumbersome, winding up labour courts and introducing a tribunal for workers, and overriding power to registrars to de-register unions." Speaking with PTI, AITUC general secretary Amarjeet Kaur said protests were held in over 500 districts of the country in which formal and informal workforce from all sectors and the industry participated.