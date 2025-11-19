  1. home
Inox Wind Ties up With KP Energy to Jointly Develop 2.5 GW Wind-Solar Projects

Under the MoU with KP Energy, Inox Wind Limited (IWL) along with its subsidiaries will supply wind turbine generators and associated equipment

Inox Wind on Wednesday said it has entered into an agreement with KP Energy for jointly developing 2.5 GW of wind-solar hybrid projects in multiple states across the country.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KP Energy, Inox Wind Limited (IWL) along with its subsidiaries will supply wind turbine generators and associated equipment, provide engineering support including USS design, transformer specifications, and foundation design, and will execute pre-commissioning, commissioning and O&M of wind turbine generators, Inox Wind said in a statement.

KP Energy will undertake project development activities such as securing connectivity, land and right-of-way, obtaining statutory approvals, and executing balance of plant and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) works, the statement said.

"The synergies between Inox Wind's manufacturing excellence, engineering depth and product reliability, and KPE's extensive on-ground development experience enables both companies to pursue large-scale renewable opportunities with greater confidence and operational strength," said Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO, Renewables, INOXGFL Group.

According to KPE found and MD Faruk G Patel, his company is committed to advancing large-scale renewable energy infrastructure, and this partnership with INOX marks a significant strategic step in that direction.

"By combining KPE's depth of experience in project development, statutory planning and balance-of-plant execution with IWL's proven manufacturing and engineering capabilities, we are establishing a robust collaborative platform capable of delivering complex wind and hybrid assets at scale," Patel said. 

