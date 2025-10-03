Brazil’s $125 Bn Forest Fund Launch Delayed Ahead of COP30 — Here’s Why

How does the TFFF function?

The tropical forest countries joining the TFFF are required to submit annual reports to the fund’s board proving forest conservation, monitored by satellite. Brazil already conducts this monitoring through its National Institute for Space Research (Instituto Nacional de Pesquisas Espaciais/INPE), and could serve as an example for other nations, according to MMA. The figures sent to nations with forests are based on calculation of $4 per hectare preserved. Transfers may be cut or discounted depending on the measured level of deforestation and forest degradation.