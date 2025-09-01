COP30 President Urges CEOs to Resist Trump's Green Backlash, Step Up Climate Efforts This November

However, this move has raised concerns about potential delays in clean energy deployment and increased costs for renewable energy. In addition, major US banks, including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Citigroup, have withdrawn from the Net Zero Banking Alliance, a UN-backed initiative aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. Political pressure and worries about the financial effects of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) commitments are blamed for these withdrawals. As per Bloomberg report, considering such developments, it’s not clear how many executives will participate in the climate conference in Brazil.