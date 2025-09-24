India Plans to Finalise Updated Climate Plan Ahead of COP30 as Other Major Emitters Delay

The existing NDCs would lay out climate targets for the 2030 time-frame along with set of actions the country is taking to tackle climate change. Under the Paris Agreement, every country is mandated to finalise and submit these NDCs every five years, with every successive NDC representing a progression over the existing one. The NDCs were first submitted around the time the Paris Agreement was finalised in 2015. The NDCs were updated next around the year 2020 and the countries are now supposed to submit the third edition of their NDCs by the end of this year.