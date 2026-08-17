Uttar Pradesh’s Expressway To A Trillion-Dollar Economy

The fruits of this labour are being reaped not only by large-scale industries, but also by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and the agriculture sector. Improved connectivity in the state has also created a positive impact on the state's small towns and rural areas. State’s farmers now find it easier to transport their agricultural produce to the new markets, and are also giving momentum to business, religious and cultural tourism. Local businesses and the service sector in Uttar Pradesh have expanded and are creating new employment opportunities for the youth. Infrastructure has become a vital driver of inclusive growth in Uttar Pradesh.