Setu: Building A Bridge From Rural Enterprise To Modern Markets

For rural women entrepreneurs and farmers, producing a good product is only the beginning. The harder challenge is often finding a reliable buyer, securing a fair price and getting paid on time. Limited market access, dependence on intermediaries and fragmented supply chains can prevent rural enterprises from capturing the value they create. In Jharkhand, the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) is addressing this gap through an initiative designed to connect rural production with modern markets.
Established in August 2025, the SETU (Scaling & Enabling for Trade Upliftment) Cell for Rural Women Entrepreneurs is a dedicated market-support platform for women entrepreneurs, Self Help Groups (SHGs), Community Level Federations (CLFs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) implemented by the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) under the Department of Rural Development, Government of Jharkhand. Led by JSLPS domain heads, consultants and Indian Administrative Fellows, with expertise in marketing, market linkages and stakeholder networking, the multidisciplinary platform works with technical support agencies and the JSLPS leadership to build sustainable market connections.
The objective goes beyond simply finding buyers. SETU works across the market chain—understanding demand, preparing producers to meet market requirements, aggregating products, ensuring quality, coordinating logistics and building long-term buyer relationships. In doing so, it seeks to move rural enterprises from occasional sales towards dependable participation in formal value chains.
From Village Products to Retail Shelves
The journey began with Palash, JSLPS’ rural brand, entering organised retail markets in Ranchi. Forest honey, flour and other products made by rural women were placed alongside established commercial brands. Consumer response to their quality, taste and authenticity helped turn what began as a pilot into a regular market channel, generating recurring demand and income opportunities.
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Partnerships with outlets such as Kashish Mall, Ranchi, created access to a structured retail environment, with forest honey and flour emerging among the popular products. For the producers, the significance was larger than individual sales: village-made products were finding acceptance in formal retail, strengthening confidence in their ability to compete in modern markets.
Connecting Farmers to Organised Buyers
SETU subsequently expanded its focus from packaged products to agricultural produce, creating direct linkages between farmer institutions and organised buyers.
A significant partnership with Apna Mart, which has a growing presence of 175+ stores across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Bihar, helped establish a structured procurement ecosystem for JSLPS-supported farmer institutions. The first order involved 2 metric tonnes of Amrapali mangoes, for which farmers received nearly ₹60 per kg. The model was subsequently expanded through linkages with Agri Arjuna, KisanSe and Amrai, among others. These partnerships resulted in procurement of more than 20 metric tonnes of mangoes, with remunerative prices and timely payments.
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During the mango season, SETU also facilitated Aam Bikri Stalls across districts, enabling farmers and FPOs to sell directly to consumers and retain a larger share of the value by reducing intermediary dependence.
The approach is also extending to eggs, fresh vegetables and other agricultural produce, creating more structured and regular supply channels. Through these interventions, FPOs can aggregate supply, respond to demand and negotiate more effectively, while farmers gain greater visibility into the formal value chain.
Beyond Traditional Markets
SETU is also exploring unconventional distribution channels. Its linkage with Common Service Centres (CSCs) has opened a new market for rural enterprises supplying notebooks. Bulk orders range between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 per day, with access to a network of 1,000+ CSCs across the state. Supplies have reached nearby centres, including those located in academic institutions such as Ranchi University.
Such initiatives reflect SETU’s larger ambition: to make rural enterprises market-ready, market-connected and capable of participating consistently at scale, rather than dependent on local demand, fairs or one-time transactions.
From Producers to Entrepreneurs
The deeper impact of SETU lies beyond any individual order. Its focus is on strengthening women-led enterprises, supporting farmer institutions, improving income opportunities and developing sustainable relationships with buyers. For women associated with rural collectives, this can mean greater involvement not only in production but also in aggregation, packaging, inventory, financial transactions and enterprise management.
As Ananya Mittal, IAS, CEO, JSLPS, puts it, “Markets have the power to transform livelihoods when they become accessible, transparent and inclusive.” The objective, he says, is to ensure rural producers are not only making quality products but are also able to earn the value they truly deserve.
The emerging story of SETU, therefore, is not about one product or one buyer. It is about changing the rural market equation—from asking what rural communities can produce to asking how they can capture greater value from what they produce.
That shift can have implications well beyond individual transactions. With stronger buyer relationships, better market information and greater participation in formal value chains, rural enterprises can begin to plan production around demand, build more predictable incomes and develop the confidence to scale. For Jharkhand’s rural economy, SETU is creating a pathway where market access becomes not an occasional opportunity, but an integral part of enterprise development.