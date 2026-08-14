Setu: Building A Bridge From Rural Enterprise To Modern Markets

A significant partnership with Apna Mart, which has a growing presence of 175+ stores across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Bihar, helped establish a structured procurement ecosystem for JSLPS-supported farmer institutions. The first order involved 2 metric tonnes of Amrapali mangoes, for which farmers received nearly ₹60 per kg. The model was subsequently expanded through linkages with Agri Arjuna, KisanSe and Amrai, among others. These partnerships resulted in procurement of more than 20 metric tonnes of mangoes, with remunerative prices and timely payments.