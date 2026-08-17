The Era Of Expressways: Uttar Pradesh's Development Journey In 5th Gear

A state’s development is measured by the condition of its road connectivity and network of high-speed corridors. Expressways are made to not only reduce travel time, but they also unlock new opportunities for industries, trade, investment, and employment. This is the vision of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, and his government is dedicatedly developing a world-class expressway network to transform the state's economic and industrial landscape.
Today, this network of expressways is the strongest pillar of the state's modern infrastructure and has made it emerge as the leader among all Indians states in expressway development. Uttar Pradesh’s share in the country's total expressway network stands at a whopping 60 per cent and is proof of its rapidly developing road infrastructure. This achievement is the result of the state’s rapid push for state-of-the-art construction work and is also an example of long-term planning, investment, and better execution.
Uttar Pradesh now boasts six major operational or developed expressways in the state, including various phases of the Agra-Lucknow expressway, Purvanchal expressway, Bundelkhand expressway, Gorakhpur Link expressway, Prayagraj Link expressway, and Ganga Expressway. The state also has 10 new expressways, which are under construction and 12 other projects in the proposal stage.
The state’s infrastructure expansion is a significant step toward making Uttar Pradesh the state with the country's most extensive expressway network.
The objective of these projects is not just to connect cities. Routes like the Purvanchal expressway and Bundelkhand expressway are integrating far-off regions of the state that remained deprived of industrial investment for a long time into the mainstream of development. Meanwhile, improved connectivity between Eastern and Western Uttar Pradesh is continuously expanding the scope of economic activities.
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New Impetus to Industry and Investment
Developing expressways as the pivot of industrial growth is the strategic policy adopted by the Uttar Pradesh government. Along this vast network of expressways, 26 industrial and logistics nodes are being developed. This has been done to bring investments related to manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, and the services sector in the state. This development model of Uttar Pradesh makes transport and industrial growth complementary to each other.
As a part of this comprehensive strategy, the Uttar Pradesh Government established the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), which has facilitated investment proposals worth more than Rs 22,000 crore for this underdeveloped region.
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A fresh momentum to the defence industry, manufacturing, and other industrial activities is expected due to these proposals. The state’s extensive road connectivity has boosted investor confidence and the business environment.
The Uttar Pradesh government’s efforts are not merely restricted to constructing new roads, but it has also paid special attention to connecting expressways with national highways, industrial corridors, airports, and upcoming logistics networks. This has accelerated the speed of freight movement and made the supply chain of industries more efficient. This very integrated approach has proved instrumental in establishing Uttar Pradesh as a major hub for logistics and manufacturing.
A New Era for Regional Development
Modern expressways are benefiting Uttar Pradesh's remote areas the most. Common people can now undertake fast and safe long-distance trips that once took hours. It has not just helped farmers reach bigger markets much faster than before but has also given a boost to trade and tourism. Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Expressways have boosted industrial prospects in previously low-investment areas, and investors can now tap the immense potential of these areas. These expressways are bringing local jobs for the youth of these regions and are helping in reducing regional economic disparities.
These modern expressways in Uttar Pradesh are no longer just roads; they are the catalyst for a massive socio-economic change.
The expansion of Uttar Pradesh’s modern road and expressway network is in sync with the nationwide PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. By connecting expressways with industrial nodes and making investment lucrative, the state has gained a distinct competitive edge in the country.
UP’s Growth on the Expressway
The country’s 60% expressway network is in Uttar Pradesh
6 major expressways are operational or developed
10 expressways under construction and 12 proposed
26 industrial and logistics nodes are being developed along the expressway network
Over Rs 22,000 crore in investment proposals received by BIDA in Bundelkhand
Expressways are integrating regions like Purvanchal and Bundelkhand into the mainstream
Expansion of modern road infrastructure in alignment with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan
Giving fresh momentum to industry, investment, logistics, and balanced regional development.