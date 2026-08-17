The Era Of Expressways: Uttar Pradesh's Development Journey In 5th Gear

Modern expressways are benefiting Uttar Pradesh's remote areas the most. Common people can now undertake fast and safe long-distance trips that once took hours. It has not just helped farmers reach bigger markets much faster than before but has also given a boost to trade and tourism. Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Expressways have boosted industrial prospects in previously low-investment areas, and investors can now tap the immense potential of these areas. These expressways are bringing local jobs for the youth of these regions and are helping in reducing regional economic disparities.