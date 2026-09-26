Investing In Future: Empowering Teachers & Learners In Uttar Pradesh

The foundation of a strong society is based on the education it imparts to future generations. With the support of empowered teachers and students, a nation builds a bright future for everyone. New government initiatives in Uttar Pradesh are changing the face of school education in the state. The main goal is simple: give every child a fair chance to learn and give every teacher the tools to succeed.
Direct Support for Every Student
Learning becomes easy when basic needs are met. Many young children face challenges before they even enter the classroom. To solve this, the Uttar Pradesh government is providing direct help to families.
In the state, over 1.30 crore students receive Rs 1,200 every year through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Parents are encouraged to use this money to buy essential items like school uniforms, shoes, socks, sweaters, school bags, and stationery. In addition to this, every student in the state from Class I to Class VIII gets free textbooks and workbooks.
To ensure that learners stay healthy and do not miss school due to poor health, 1.52 crore children across 1.42 lakh schools receive hot, nutritious mid-day meals under the PM POSHAN scheme. Local communities actively participate to make sure these meals for students are wholesome. Today, total enrollment has reached 15.84 lakh children for the 2025-26 period.
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Empowering Teachers with Tools and Care
Good schools need confident and skilled teachers, and modern classrooms need modern teaching methods. That is why the state has made teacher training and their welfare as its top priorities.
Over 4.33 lakh teachers received training in Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) in 2025-26 alone. The state government has provided 2.61 lakh teachers with tablets to encourage digital learning. These tablets help teachers to show educational videos, track progress, and teach interactive lessons in classrooms. School infrastructure is also improving fast in Uttar Pradesh. Under Operation Kayakalp, around 1.36 lakh schools have been upgraded. Around 1.32 lakh schools now have dedicated libraries.
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Teacher welfare is equally important for the government. Financial rewards have increased through higher honoraria for 1.68 lakh Shiksha Mitras and part-time instructors.
Health security gives teachers peace of mind. A major healthcare scheme now covers 12 lakh teachers and non-teaching staff. It also benefits over 1.28 lakh higher education teachers.
Families of teachers receive cashless medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. When teachers feel secure, they focus better on their students.
A Shield Of Health Security For Teachers
12 Lakh Teachers and Non-Teaching Staff Covered
1.28 Lakh+ Higher Education Teachers Benefitted
Cashless Treatment up to ₹5 Lakh per Family
Inclusive Growth: Leaving No Child Behind
True progress happens only when every single child from the state is included. The state government is making special efforts to support girls, children with special needs, and rural students.
Girl students are getting strong support through Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. A total of 746 such schools have been upgraded to Class XII. They provide high-quality residential education to 87,647 girls. These schools feature smart classrooms, computer facilities, and self-defence training to make young girls independent and confident.
The Uttar Pradesh government is providing specialised support for children with disabilities to ensure they never feel left behind. Further, 27 DIET Centres of Excellence are driving quality improvements across various districts in the state. New opportunities for creative learning and digital growth are ensured through programs like Shodh Sangam and the Udaan portal. Modern institutions are also growing, with 1,722 PM SHRI Schools setting high educational standards.
Key Statistics
15.84 Lakh: Children enrolled (2025-26)
1.36 Lakh: Schools transformed under Operation Kayakalp
1.30 Crore+: Students receiving DBT support
4.33 Lakh: Teachers trained in FLN (2025-26)
2.61 Lakh: Teachers equipped with tablets
1,722: PM SHRI Schools
1.52 Crore: Students covered under PM POSHAN
A Brighter Tomorrow
The positive results of these efforts by the Uttar Pradesh government are already visible across the state. Improved learning outcomes in PARAKH-2024 are testimony to the fact that classroom reforms are working on the ground in UP.
Uttar Pradesh is creating a modern, inclusive, and future-ready education system by investing directly in children and caring for educators. When students get nutrition, books, and safe school environments, they dream big. When teachers are provided with the best training, technology, and health security, they teach with pride. Together, empowered teachers and supported students are building a strong foundation for not just the state of Uttar Pradesh but the entire nation.