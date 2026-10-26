Uttar Pradesh Women March Forward, With Freedom And Assured Safety

One of the key factors in ensuring 360-degree women and child safety is quick response time during an emergency. Since 2017, the number of emergency-related cases handled by UP-112 stands at 70 million. The average response time of the service has also witnessed a sharp improvement. It has dropped from 1 hour and 5 minutes to just 5 minutes and 8 seconds. The state has made serious efforts to make emergency assistance more effective through better use of technology and coordination.