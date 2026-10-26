Uttar Pradesh Women March Forward, With Freedom And Assured Safety

The assurance of safety matters a lot for women when they leave home for education, a job, or running a business. Safe routes, safe workplaces and assured help when needed make sure those women are able to take advantage of opportunities available for them in the state. In the state, women's safety initiatives are being carried forward by linking them to this broader need.
Uttar Pradesh’s police system now has a strong emphasis on taking a firm stance against crime, offering better operational standards, and the use of technology. The police commissionerate system centred in the state’s seven major cities has become a medium to strengthen control of crime and grievance redressal.
Police Stations & Emergency Assistance
To ensure women’s safety, every police station in the state has an operating Mission Shakti centre. More than 80,000 police personnel have been trained to ensure women's safety and make this work more effective. The state government wants women's complaints to be handled with sensitivity and make the process of getting help easier for them.
Investigation of sexual offences is being closely monitored by using the ITSSO portal. Other initiatives such as Mission Shakti 5.0, Operation Garuda, Operation Shield, Operation Bachpan, and Operation Raksha also focus on the safety of women and children in the state.
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One of the key factors in ensuring 360-degree women and child safety is quick response time during an emergency. Since 2017, the number of emergency-related cases handled by UP-112 stands at 70 million. The average response time of the service has also witnessed a sharp improvement. It has dropped from 1 hour and 5 minutes to just 5 minutes and 8 seconds. The state has made serious efforts to make emergency assistance more effective through better use of technology and coordination.
Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force and Safe City projects ensure heightened security at important locations and urban public areas in the state with special attention to the needs of women, children, the elderly and disabled persons.
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Safe Travel & Employment
The state’s proposed 'Saarthi Didi' service is an important initiative to make women's travel safe. This initiative plans to add more women drivers, SOS assistance, and live tracking to ensure safety during transits. This not only provides safe travel facilities for women but also helps in creating livelihood opportunities for them.
In these efforts to ensure women's safety, the role of the police is very important, as it goes far beyond registering complaints and taking action after a crime has taken place. Simultaneously, emphasis is on strengthening the security of public places, monitoring investigations, timely assistance, and outreach to affected citizens.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has linked women's self-reliance to the strength of the family, society, and the nation. The essential foundation to put this idea into actual practice is ensuring maximum security for women because when they are able to study, work, and travel without fear, the opportunities before them become real choices.