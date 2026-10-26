Uttar Pradesh’s Cultural Heritage Opens New Avenues For Tourism

Rangotsav, the festival of colours in the state’s Braj region during Holi, has become a major cultural event. Traditional celebrations like Barsana's Lathmar Holi and Vrindavan's Phoolon ki Holi in 2026 were witnessed by more than 4.4 million visitors. Developmental work is ongoing to upgrade parikrama routes, ghats, parking areas, and entry gates. The Barsana-Govardhan-Radhakund corridor is also part of this project, which will facilitate devotees. The proposed Shri Bankey Bihari Corridor has been designed with an aim to improve access and facilities for darshan in Vrindavan.