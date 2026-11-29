In Uttar Pradesh's farming sector, the importance of the latest technology alongside conventional and traditional experience is continuously increasing. The use of new technologies is expanding facilities for farmers: from fulfilling electricity and water requirements in farming to the maintenance of land records. The main goal of these efforts is to decrease the cost of farming by making better use of resources. It easily provides farmers with the benefits of government services.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has paid focused attention to promote the use of technology and clean energy in the agriculture sector. Through this objective, work is being carried out toward making farming in the state more modern and environment-friendly.
The availability of energy in the state’s farming sector has always been crucial for agriculturists. In particular, dependence on electricity and diesel for irrigation affects the cost of farming. Keeping these challenges in mind, solar energy-based irrigation facilities are being encouraged in the state.
Under the Uttar Pradesh Solar Energy Policy 2022, the state has set a target to develop 22,000 megawatts of solar power generation capacity in five years. A whopping 7,998 off-grid solar pumps have been installed across the state to increase the use of solar energy in the agriculture sector.
Under the Pradhan Mantri KUSUM (PM-KUSUM) scheme, solar energy-based irrigation is also being promoted. Efforts have been made to provide solar pumps and other facilities to farmers through various components of this scheme. Under this, 1,094 projects related to solar energy have been approved. The increasing use of solar energy in Uttar Pradesh holds the potential to reduce dependence on more conventional energy sources for irrigation.
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Another important aspect of the latest technology in farming is the digitisation of land records. Accurate information regarding land ownership and related documents is extremely essential for farmers. With the digitisation of land records, the process of obtaining and verifying these documents can become much more convenient.
In Uttar Pradesh, 99.87 per cent of the work of digitising land records has been completed. Alongside this, through the Real-Time Khatauni system, emphasis is being placed on keeping land-related information updated and making records more transparent.
These efforts are helping to improve land administration as well as simplify the process of providing land-related services to farmers.
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The agricultural potential of Uttar Pradesh can also be gauged from its national standing in various crops and agricultural products. The state holds a leading position in the country in the production of milk, sugarcane, wheat, potatoes, and mangoes.
Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in milk production, accounting for a 16.2 per cent share in national production. The state also holds the first position in sugarcane production. Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in wheat production, with its share in national production standing at 31.19 per cent in the year 2023–24.
Uttar Pradesh also ranks first in the country in potato production, with its share in national production being approximately 34 per cent. The state is a leader in mango production, contributing around 21 per cent to the country's total production. The state's tradition of Dasheri mangoes also holds a distinct identity.
Uttar Pradesh has also made remarkable progress in mushroom production and has established its identity as the country's leading mushroom-producing state in 2026.
It is evident from these achievements that alongside traditional crops, other agricultural products also make a significant contribution to Uttar Pradesh's agricultural system. Efforts are being made to further enhance this potential through the expansion of modern technology, clean energy, and digital services.
The policies adopted for the development of the agriculture sector under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are focused on increasing production along with ensuring convenience for farmers, economic security, and better utilisation of resources. Through these efforts, an attempt is being made to develop an agricultural system in Uttar Pradesh where tradition and modern technology can complement each other.