Supporting Education And Livelihood For The Daughters Of Uttar Pradesh

The most important factor in ensuring that a girl child continues to get steady and uninterrupted education is the encouragement and support she gets from the family. Other key factors include financial assistance, access to school, and a safe environment, which are equally essential. This, though, needs to change in different stages of life. If a woman loses her husband, who is the sole earner in the family, she may need support in the form of regular income. Someone else may need protection and help to recover from violence or other difficult situations.