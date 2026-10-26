Supporting Education And Livelihood For The Daughters Of Uttar Pradesh

The most important factor in ensuring that a girl child continues to get steady and uninterrupted education is the encouragement and support she gets from the family. Other key factors include financial assistance, access to school, and a safe environment, which are equally essential. This, though, needs to change in different stages of life. If a woman loses her husband, who is the sole earner in the family, she may need support in the form of regular income. Someone else may need protection and help to recover from violence or other difficult situations.
The schemes run by the Uttar Pradesh Government for daughters and women address these different needs of life, including arrangements ranging from educational incentives to social security and providing shelter as and when needed.
Schemes to Support Uninterrupted Education
The Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Scheme is one such scheme that offers eligible girls from the state a total financial assistance of up to Rs 25,000 in various stages of life, from birth to the graduation level. The goal of the Kanya Sumangala Scheme is to promote a positive attitude towards educating daughters and offer them support in this endeavour. Over 2.9 million girls have benefited from the Kanya Sumangala Scheme, and Rs 712.23 crore has also been distributed to support their education.
In the state’s educationally backward development blocks, 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas are providing residential education to the girl child from class 6 to 12. These schools have upgraded facilities, including computer and communication technology laboratories and smart classrooms.
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To build self-confidence and security, women and girls must know some sort of self-defence techniques. The state is offering Rani Laxmibai self-defence training to 1,078,402 girls in 38,465 upper primary and composite schools. Also, during 2025-26, awareness activities under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao reached 5.55 million women and girls in Uttar Pradesh.
The provision of scooters to meritorious Class 12 girl students under the Rani Laxmibai Scooty Scheme is also implemented in the state. This makes travel easier for meritorious girl students.
Help During Crisis, Respect In Life
To provide financial assistance to women and girls affected by serious crimes, the state government has established the Rani Laxmi Bai Women and Child Samman Fund. Under this fund, 17,653 victims were given assistance of Rs 619.98 crore.
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Uttar Pradesh has 8 women's shelter homes, 1 protection home, and 1 home for women with mental disabilities. These facilities in the state have offered shelter to 248 destitute women and 24 children. These facilities provide a safe place and necessary support for women and their children living in difficult circumstances; this is the time when they need support the most.
If any woman in the state is facing financial hardship after the demise of her husband, she gets a monthly pension of Rs 1,000. Around 4.142 million women have benefitted from the Destitute Women Pension Scheme. This regular amount helps them in managing their daily needs.
Under the Chief Minister Samuhik Vivah Yojana (Mass Marriage Scheme), marriages of 5.55 million couples have been solemnised. Under the scheme, eligible couples get Rs 1 lakh financial assistance. This has been done with the objective of reducing the financial burden of marriage.
The dignity of women is also linked to availability and accessibility to public facilities. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), pink toilets and community toilets have been built in around 189 urban centres of Uttar Pradesh.
The usefulness of these schemes run by the Uttar Pradesh government becomes apparent at different stages of life. While some schemes help in continuing a daughter's education, others give women a regular pension that becomes their support. One scheme provides a shelter home and an opportunity to overcome a crisis. At the centre of all these initiatives is the objective of the state, which is focused on providing women with the necessary support to live a life with dignity.