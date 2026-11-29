Uttar Pradesh, India’s biggest state in terms of population, is also one of the leading agricultural states. It has everything that makes agriculture flourish: fertile land, favourable climate, and hardworking farmers. The state has made a significant contribution to ensuring the nation's food security. But times have changed, and the agriculture sector of UP has also faced new challenges. Prime matters of concern for UP farmers have been production costs, irrigation, weather uncertainties, and fair prices for produce. In order to tackle these challenges, special focus is being placed on making the agricultural system in Uttar Pradesh more modern, robust, and profitable.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government has not only transformed the state’s farming into a medium for increasing farmers' income but has also strengthened the rural economy. It is not limited to just foodgrain production only. This is being achieved by taking several steps toward modernising agricultural technologies, improving irrigation facilities, introducing new government schemes, and enhancing farmers' access to markets.
These efforts have also positively impacted the agricultural growth rate of the state. Uttar Pradesh's agricultural growth rate was hovering around 8 per cent, but it has now jumped to 18 per cent in 2025-26. This growth reflects the true potential of Uttar Pradesh and the transformations and new possibilities in the agriculture sector of the state.
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The Uttar Pradesh government has a special focus on improving the status of its farmers, and hence it provides assistance to them at every stage of farming. Facilities created by the State Government extend from seed sowing to crop harvesting and taking produce to the market. Promoting improved seeds, modern equipment, better irrigation systems, and new agricultural practices are some of the efforts made to make farming more profitable.
The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN) has been a scheme which is playing a pivotal role in offering financial assistance to India’s farmers. Under the PMKSN scheme, more than Rs 1.07 lakh crore has been directly transferred into the bank accounts of Uttar Pradesh farmers. This assistance helps farmers in meeting their small and big farming needs.
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Ensuring the financial security of farmers and their families has also been a key area of focus along with farming. The state has fully implemented the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, which has a provision to compensate for crop losses caused by natural disasters or other reasons. Meanwhile, the state has also implemented the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana, which offers pension facilities to eligible farmers in their old age. The goal of these financial assistance and social security measures for farmers is to reduce the uncertainties associated with farming and ease the financial burden on farmers.
Agricultural development in Uttar Pradesh now has a multidimensional focus which also targets improving farmers' income alongside increasing agri-production. To achieve this objective, the state is promoting the use of new technologies in farming, better market linkage, and other agriculture-related activities.
It is a firm belief of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the objective of agricultural development is more than just increasing production. It also aims to enhance farmers' income, establish better market connectivity, and provide quality seeds along with timely technical assistance. The state government is also promoting natural farming and generating additional employment opportunities related to agriculture.
These efforts have gradually transformed the nature of agriculture in Uttar Pradesh. Farming is now seen as a wider opportunity for economic prosperity than merely a traditional livelihood. The ever-increasing growth rate of the state's agriculture sector and the several schemes launched for farmers' welfare point toward this change.