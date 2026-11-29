Ensuring the financial security of farmers and their families has also been a key area of focus along with farming. The state has fully implemented the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, which has a provision to compensate for crop losses caused by natural disasters or other reasons. Meanwhile, the state has also implemented the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana, which offers pension facilities to eligible farmers in their old age. The goal of these financial assistance and social security measures for farmers is to reduce the uncertainties associated with farming and ease the financial burden on farmers.