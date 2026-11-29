Sugarcane is one of the most important crops of Uttar Pradesh and has a special place in the state’s agricultural economy. For Lakhs of farmers of Western Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the state, sugarcane is a primary source of livelihood. The cultivation of sugarcane is not just a source of income for farmers, but it is also an important foundation for many sugar mills, transportation, trade, and rural employment. The development of the sugarcane sector and allied activities is directly connected to the economic progress of the state.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led State government has taken many steps to take care of the interests of sugarcane farmers and strengthen the sugar industry. Top among these are timely payments to farmers, increasing the efficiency of sugar mills, and making systems more transparent via wide use of technology.
Uttar Pradesh is among the leading states in the country in sugarcane and sugar production. In the year 2025-26, sugarcane production in Uttar Pradesh increased from 72 tonnes to 83.25 tonnes per hectare. This growth in production reflects better management and the increasing use of modern agricultural practices in sugarcane cultivation.
Timely payment for their produce has been one of the most important and long-pending issues for sugarcane farmers. The state government has made special efforts to make sure farmers receive timely payment. In the last nine years, more than Rs 3.24 lakh crore has been paid to sugarcane farmers for their produce. This amount also highlights the significance of sugarcane in the state’s rural economy.
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Uttar Pradesh is also giving attention to increasing the capacity of mills and restarting closed units to strengthen the sugar industry. Since 2017, an additional crushing capacity of 750 lakh tonnes has been developed in the state. During these nine years, three new sugar mills were established, six closed mills were restarted, and the capacity of 44 sugar mills was upgraded. These efforts have generated direct and indirect job opportunities for over ten lakh people.
Significant changes in the sugarcane sector have taken place due to the smart use of technology, including the adoption of the Smart Ganna Kisan project, the CaneUP portal, and the e-Ganna app. Information related to sugarcane surveys, registration, supply slips (parchis), and payments is being made available to sugarcane farmers of the state digitally. This allows UP farmers to access essential information easily. This effort has also increased transparency in the system.
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Support of the government is not limited to sugarcane farmers for just crop production and payments. It has also provided facilities such as pensions under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana and financial assistance through other agriculture-related schemes. Crop insurance is also provided as an additional security to the farmers.
As discussed earlier as well, the importance of the sugarcane industry in Uttar Pradesh is not limited to merely sugar production. A vast number of people are also employed in allied services such as transportation, trade, technical services, and other businesses associated with the sugar industry. Therefore, the modernisation of sugar mills and the expansion of their capacity have proved crucial for the state’s rural economy.
Various initiatives of the state government to establish better coordination between production, payments, and industrial activities in the sugarcane sector have yielded great results. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the steps taken to make the sugar sector more organised and modern have created immense possibilities. This is strengthening the financial condition of farmers and increasing employment opportunities in rural areas.