Sugarcane is one of the most important crops of Uttar Pradesh and has a special place in the state’s agricultural economy. For Lakhs of farmers of Western Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the state, sugarcane is a primary source of livelihood. The cultivation of sugarcane is not just a source of income for farmers, but it is also an important foundation for many sugar mills, transportation, trade, and rural employment. The development of the sugarcane sector and allied activities is directly connected to the economic progress of the state.