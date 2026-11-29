While producing a good crop is important, it is only half the battle won for a farmer. To ensure their prosperity, it is equally important to give them the right price for their produce at the right time in the right market. When farmers get good facilities for storage, smooth transportation, and new-age processing of agricultural products, it has a positive and direct impact on their income, and it also strengthens the rural economy. To develop the agriculture sector, the Uttar Pradesh government is doing some great work with this very approach in place.