Just like all Indian states, farming is the primary source of livelihood for the villages of Uttar Pradesh as well. But it is not sufficient for farmers to rely solely on traditional crops, as it does not help in strengthening their financial condition. Alongside farming, farmers can develop new sources of income by adopting activities such as horticulture, animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries. To promote these sectors in Uttar Pradesh, several schemes and facilities are being expanded.
The state government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is emphasising on making allied agricultural activities a vital foundation of rural development. The government is providing farmers with many opportunities to generate additional income alongside farming and to increase prospects of sustained employment in villages.
In the horticulture sector of Uttar Pradesh, the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, flowers, spices, and medicinal plants is being encouraged. Farmers are being provided technical assistance and support through various schemes for this. Districts such as Basti, Kannauj, Kaushambi, Chandauli, Saharanpur, and Lucknow have become centres of horticulture-related activities.
Power knapsack sprayers have been provided to 7,537 farmers, and grading and packing kits have been provided to 432 farmers under the Fruit Development Scheme in the state. In addition, an area of 4,906 hectares has been covered under canopy management. The state is also promoting integrated pest management across 2,489 hectares.
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Attention is also being paid to the better utilisation of water in horticulture. To help farmers adopt techniques such as micro-irrigation, drip, and sprinkler systems, the state provides focused assistance as well. These techniques increase the possibilities for better crop care and improved production, along with saving water.
Other activities such as dairy and animal husbandry are also making a significant contribution to the rural economy of Uttar Pradesh. The state is among the leading milk-producing states in the country. In the year 2024-25, the state produced 388.15 lakh metric tonnes of milk. This figure reflects the huge potential of the dairy sector in Uttar Pradesh.
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The state government of Uttar Pradesh has taken multiple steps to provide better facilities to families associated with dairy and animal husbandry. Investment in the poultry industry is also being encouraged under the Uttar Pradesh Poultry Development Policy 2022. Letters of Intent (LoIs) have been issued to interested entrepreneurs for this purpose.
Importance is also being given to veterinary facilities, animal shelters, and livestock-based enterprises in the animal husbandry sector of Uttar Pradesh. The main goal of these efforts is to help livestock rearers and increase livelihood opportunities for rural families.
Fisheries activity is also carving out an important place in the rural economy of Uttar Pradesh. To promote fish production through ponds and other water bodies, infrastructure facilities, investment, and government assistance are being expanded.
The facility of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) is also being extended to provide financial assistance to farmers engaged in fisheries. A total of 1,36,460 Kisan Credit Cards related to fisheries have been issued in Uttar Pradesh. This has helped fish farmers obtain institutional credit for their activities.
The growing activities in the sectors of horticulture, dairy, animal husbandry, and fisheries indicate that the base of Uttar Pradesh's rural economy is solid and is also expanding continuously. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the efforts to encourage these sectors are significant in increasing farmers' income and creating new employment opportunities in rural areas.