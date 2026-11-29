Just like all Indian states, farming is the primary source of livelihood for the villages of Uttar Pradesh as well. But it is not sufficient for farmers to rely solely on traditional crops, as it does not help in strengthening their financial condition. Alongside farming, farmers can develop new sources of income by adopting activities such as horticulture, animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries. To promote these sectors in Uttar Pradesh, several schemes and facilities are being expanded.