Your family’s legacy spans over 800 years across 19 generations. How have you preserved the values of trust and transparency while scaling Muthoot Finance into India’s largest gold loan NBFC?
Few businesses have the privilege of drawing upon an 800-year legacy across 19 generations. For us, that legacy is not merely history but a responsibility. While the modern enterprise was established in 1887, every generation has understood that trust cannot be inherited. It has to be earned every day. At Muthoot Finance, we often say that reputation is inherited, but trust is renewed with every customer interaction.
We have embedded these values through strong governance, standardised operating procedures and a culture where every employee understands that customer trust is our greatest asset. Continuous training, robust compliance systems, maker-checker processes, internal audits and technology-enabled monitoring ensure a transparent and consistent customer experience across our 7,500 branches.
Equally important is staying connected to our customers. The promoter family regularly visits branches and engages with employees and customers. We never view gold simply as collateral. It represents a family’s aspirations and security. As I often say, trust is the real currency in our business.
Gold lending is an operationally intensive business. How did Muthoot Finance combine disciplined execution with rapid expansion to become India’s largest Gold loan NBFC?
Gold lending is one of the most operationally demanding businesses in financial services. Every loan requires accurate appraisal, secure custody, disciplined documentation and prudent risk management. We recognised early that sustainable growth could only come from consistently replicating operational excellence across every branch.
We focused on formalising what was once an unorganised market through standardised appraisal practices, transparent processes and strong governance. Technology has enabled scale but never replaced operational discipline. Every branch follows uniform appraisal standards and internal controls, supported by real-time monitoring and regular audits, while the promoter family remains closely engaged with employees and customers.
The results reflect this philosophy. Since our listing in 2011, our branch network has expanded from around 2,700 to over 7,500 branches, while our market capitalisation has grown more than 25 times, from approximately ₹6,000 crore to over ₹1.5 lakh crore. In FY26, we achieved our highest-ever consolidated Loan AUM of ₹1.82 lakh crore and profit after tax of ₹10,607 crore, reinforcing that disciplined execution and customer trust remain the foundations of our growth.
As the modern generation takes on larger leadership roles, how do you balance innovation with preserving Muthoot Finance’s relationship-driven culture?
One of the greatest strengths of a multi-generational family business is combining experience with fresh perspectives. At Muthoot Finance, we do not see tradition and innovation as opposing forces. Our guiding philosophies, “Where Trust is a Tradition” and “Unchanging Values... in Changing Times,” reflect our belief that while our core values remain constant, every generation should strengthen the organisation in new ways.
The next generation has played an important role in accelerating digital transformation, modernising operations and enhancing customer engagement. We have invested in AI-driven analytics, process automation and omnichannel capabilities, while ensuring technology complements our relationship-led business model. Innovation is encouraged through collaboration across business, technology and operations teams, with new ideas piloted before implementation at scale. Through the Muthoot Management Academy, we continue to build digital capabilities and prepare our employees for evolving customer expectations.
Every innovation is measured against one principle: does it make the customer experience simpler, faster and more transparent while preserving the trust that has defined the Muthoot family for over 800 years across 19 generations.
As the Group has diversified beyond gold loans, how have you ensured every business remains anchored in the values that have defined the Muthoot legacy for generations?
Diversification has never been about entering unrelated businesses. It has always been about creating institutions that address evolving customer needs while remaining anchored in the values that have defined the Muthoot Group for over 800 years. Whether it is financial services, education, healthcare, hospitality or any of our 20 diversified businesses, trust, integrity and customer centricity remain the common thread.
While gold loans continue to be our flagship business, we have expanded into complementary sectors including housing finance, microfinance, vehicle and asset finance, personal loans, wealth management and insurance distribution. Each business is led by professional management teams operating within strong governance frameworks while remaining aligned with the Group’s shared philosophy. These values also shape the way we contribute beyond business. Through meaningful CSR initiatives and a culture of Individual Social Responsibility, we remain committed to giving back to society and creating lasting impact.
We do not define our brand by a single product or business. We define it by the confidence customers place in the Muthoot name. At Muthoot Finance, we are the guardians of trust who empower society to unlock the true potential of their emotional currency. This consistency has enabled us to diversify successfully while preserving the trust that has been built over generations.
How has Muthoot Finance balanced family ownership with professional governance to build an institution capable of sustaining growth across generations?
As our business has grown, so has our approach to governance. While Muthoot Finance remains deeply rooted in family values, we have consciously built a professionally managed institution where decisions are guided by robust governance frameworks, clearly defined processes and long-term stakeholder interests. We believe family ownership and professional management complement each other in building a resilient organisation.
Our Board comprises experienced professionals and independent directors who provide strategic guidance and oversight, while the day-to-day management is led by experienced leadership teams across functions. This ensures objective decision-making and the highest standards of corporate governance.
Equally important is maintaining alignment within the promoter family. We conduct regular monthly family meetings alongside Board meetings to discuss business performance, strategic priorities, opportunities and challenges. These interactions encourage open dialogue, informed decision-making and ensure every generation remains aligned on the Group’s long-term vision and values.
Our objective has always been to build an institution that endures across generations while consistently creating sustainable value for customers, employees, shareholders and society.