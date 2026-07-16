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Few businesses have the privilege of drawing upon an 800-year legacy across 19 generations. For us, that legacy is not merely history but a responsibility. While the modern enterprise was established in 1887, every generation has understood that trust cannot be inherited. It has to be earned every day. At Muthoot Finance, we often say that reputation is inherited, but trust is renewed with every customer interaction.

We have embedded these values through strong governance, standardised operating procedures and a culture where every employee understands that customer trust is our greatest asset. Continuous training, robust compliance systems, maker-checker processes, internal audits and technology-enabled monitoring ensure a transparent and consistent customer experience across our 7,500 branches.

Equally important is staying connected to our customers. The promoter family regularly visits branches and engages with employees and customers. We never view gold simply as collateral. It represents a family’s aspirations and security. As I often say, trust is the real currency in our business.