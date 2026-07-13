Uttar Pradesh's Digital Governance for Every Citizen

A major step in this direction is AI Pragya- the Artificial Intelligence Programme for Resourcefulness, Awareness, Growth and Youth Advancement. Conceived to democratise AI knowledge, the initiative seeks to train 10 lakh citizens in Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies. Students, farmers, professionals, doctors and government employees are among those who stand to benefit, reflecting the state's effort to make advanced technology relevant to every section of society rather than limiting it to the technology sector alone.