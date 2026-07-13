Uttar Pradesh's Digital Governance for Every Citizen

Technology has become one of the most effective instruments for improving governance and delivering public services. Uttar Pradesh is harnessing digital technologies to simplify administrative processes, improve transparency and ensure that government services are more accessible to citizens across the state. The objective extends beyond digitising services: it is about creating a governance model where technology makes everyday interactions with government more efficient, convenient and inclusive.
This transformation is already visible in the way public services are being delivered. Essential documents such as income, caste and domicile certificates are increasingly available through digital platforms, reducing paperwork and making service delivery quicker and more transparent. As digital systems continue to expand, they are improving access to government programmes, education, banking and other essential services, particularly in rural and underserved areas.
A major step in this direction is AI Pragya- the Artificial Intelligence Programme for Resourcefulness, Awareness, Growth and Youth Advancement. Conceived to democratise AI knowledge, the initiative seeks to train 10 lakh citizens in Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies. Students, farmers, professionals, doctors and government employees are among those who stand to benefit, reflecting the state's effort to make advanced technology relevant to every section of society rather than limiting it to the technology sector alone.
"AI represents a transformative opportunity in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047." — Narendra Modi Prime Minister
AI Pragya introduces participants to emerging fields such as Generative AI, Machine Learning, Data Analytics and Cybersecurity. Developed with the support of leading technology partners including Google, Microsoft, Intel and Infosys, the programme combines industry expertise with accessible learning opportunities. Its emphasis on ethical AI, public-private collaboration, free learning and certification, and a zero-budget, high-impact model demonstrates Uttar Pradesh's commitment to building a digitally empowered society.
Bringing Governance Closer to Citizens
Digital governance is being further strengthened through citizen-focused initiatives that simplify access to government services. The e-Sathi mobile application enables people to access a range of public services more conveniently, reducing the need for physical visits to government offices. At the same time, the steady expansion of digital infrastructure is helping government programmes reach more people with greater efficiency.
Connectivity is another important pillar of this transformation. The state has already extended optical fibre connectivity to 2,066 Gram Panchayats, helping bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas. Better connectivity is creating new opportunities for online education, financial inclusion, digital service delivery and wider access to information, enabling more citizens to participate in the digital economy.
"When technology gets connected with 'samvedna', when the policies are operated with 'navachaar' and when the government is based on trust, then the development is inclusive, and the future is secured." — Yogi Adityanath Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh
This transformation is also supported by significant investment. Uttar Pradesh has attracted ₹38,900.89 crore in investments in the IT and Electronics sector, strengthening the digital infrastructure required to support innovation, enterprise and future growth. These investments are creating the foundation for a more connected and technologically capable economy.
The benefits of digital transformation extend well beyond administrative efficiency. As connectivity improves and digital literacy expands, more citizens are able to access essential services, acquire new skills and participate in emerging economic opportunities. Technology is becoming an important bridge between government and people, making public service delivery more responsive while supporting inclusive development across the state.
Uttar Pradesh's digital journey reflects a broader vision in which technology is used to improve everyday life. By combining AI-enabled learning, citizen-centric digital services, stronger connectivity and sustained investment in technology, the state is creating a governance ecosystem that is transparent, efficient and prepared for the future.
At A Glance
AI Pragya to train 10 lakh citizens in Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies
Focus on Generative AI, Machine Learning, Data Analytics and Cybersecurity
Supported by Google, Microsoft, Intel and Infosys
e-Sathi mobile application for citizen services
Optical fibre connectivity to 2,066 Gram Panchayats
₹38,900.89 crore investment in the IT & Electronics sector
Technology-driven governance focused on accessibility, transparency and inclusion