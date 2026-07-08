Shaping The Future Of Education: An Interview With Ms. Megha Vijaywargia Pro-Chancellor Of People’s University

People’s University was founded under the vision of your father, Mr. Suresh Vijaywargia. Looking back, what are the key values and principles he instilled that continue to guide the institution today?
Ms. Megha Vijaywargia: People’s Group was built on a powerful credo: “Nurturing humanity through health and educational excellence.” My father, Mr. S.N. Vijaywargia aimed to positively impact human lives through the noble professions of teaching and medical care. He famously transformed acres of barren land into a thriving educational sanctuary.
He firmly believed that people are our most valued assets. Consequently, People’s Group operates strictly as an equal opportunity employer and is recognized as a top employer in the region. Following the Bhopal gas tragedy, his focus shifted toward grassroots social impact. He established the People’s General Hospital to serve the affected community, giving rise to the Sarvajanik Jankalyan Parmarthik Nyas trust. This foundation developed our sprawling 84-acre campus, now one of Central India’s largest hubs for healthcare, technology, and professional studies.
As the next generation of leadership, how have you balanced preserving your father’s vision while introducing new ideas and initiatives to meet the evolving needs of students and the education sector?
Ms. Megha Vijaywargia: The balance relies on a dual commitment: driving digital transformation while ensuring real-world employability. We focus on equipping graduates with the digital fluency required to lead in an era of rapid technological disruption.
At the same time, we remain deeply anchored to our original social mission of financial accessibility. To counter rising education costs, we have significantly expanded our merit-based scholarship pool. We believe financial constraints should never stand in the way of excellence, ensuring a diverse campus where talent is the primary currency for success.
Family-run institutions often have a strong sense of purpose. What has been the biggest lesson you have learned from working closely with Mr. Suresh Vijaywargia both as a leader and as your father?
Ms. Megha Vijaywargia: My father is truly an “iron man.” Having built businesses across highly diverse sectors, he simply refuses to be bogged down by setbacks. He grows through challenges, returning each time with a smarter strategy and a more effective solution.
From him, I learned the absolute importance of persistence, hard work, smart decision-making, and maintaining a positive outlook. Above all, he taught me to always remain sensitive to our employees and the wider community—virtues I rely on daily to drive our success.
People’s University has grown significantly over the years. What were some of the important milestones that helped transform it from a vision into one of Central India’s leading educational institutions?
Ms. Megha Vijaywargia: We have built strong institutional equity across our medical, dental, nursing, pharmacy, management, and engineering colleges. A major turning point came with our NAAC Accreditation in 2018. In 2019, we became the only university in the state recognized as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO) by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. Our hospital also achieved its prestigious NABH accreditation.
To align with modern industry demands, we introduced specialized B.Tech programs in Biotechnology and Food Technology, alongside Robotics, Drone Technology, EV design, and AI. In 2023, we established our Law College, integrating legal tech tools and clinics for digital-age legal demands like IPR, cyber law, and forensics. Moving into 2026, we are introducing integrated UG/PG dual-degree options across Engineering, Pharmacy, and Management, allowing students to save a full year of study.
In a family-led organization, trust and shared values often play a major role in decision-making. How has this culture helped People’s University navigate challenges and sustain long-term growth?
Ms. Megha Vijaywargia: Our shared values keep us accountable to our patients, students, staff, and local community. This social sensitivity was highlighted during the pandemic when we converted People’s Hospital into a 24/7 dedicated COVID facility. Notably, People’s University was the only institution across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh selected to conduct human clinical trials for COVAXIN in collaboration with ICMR and Bharat Biotech.
Furthermore, we initiated Mission TRP (Thousand Research Plan), compiling roughly 1,000 research works by our faculty and students within a single year to advance applied research for human welfare.
Education is undergoing rapid change with technology, new learning models, and evolving career aspirations. How is People’s University preparing itself for the future while staying true to the foundation laid by Mr. Suresh Vijaywargia?
Ms. Megha Vijaywargia: Driven by AI and technology-enabled models, the education system is becoming more interactive, personalized, and skill-oriented. We create opportunities for hands-on training and live projects to give a new dimension to learning.
Technology has completely revolutionized our traditional classrooms. We utilize interactive smart boards and immersive virtual simulations to cater to diverse learning styles, allowing students to grasp complex concepts through dynamic multimedia experiences. Shifting from teacher-centred models to interactive, student-led journeys prepares our youth for a digital future without losing sight of our founding values.