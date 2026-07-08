Shaping The Future Of Education: An Interview With Ms. Megha Vijaywargia Pro-Chancellor Of People’s University

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Ms. Megha Vijaywargia: People’s Group was built on a powerful credo: “Nurturing humanity through health and educational excellence.” My father, Mr. S.N. Vijaywargia aimed to positively impact human lives through the noble professions of teaching and medical care. He famously transformed acres of barren land into a thriving educational sanctuary.

He firmly believed that people are our most valued assets. Consequently, People’s Group operates strictly as an equal opportunity employer and is recognized as a top employer in the region. Following the Bhopal gas tragedy, his focus shifted toward grassroots social impact. He established the People’s General Hospital to serve the affected community, giving rise to the Sarvajanik Jankalyan Parmarthik Nyas trust. This foundation developed our sprawling 84-acre campus, now one of Central India’s largest hubs for healthcare, technology, and professional studies.