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Yes, your observation is spot on. We have successfully evolved from a close-knit, family-led enterprise into one of India’s leading manufacturers. Today, we are in the midst of an exciting transformation into a structured corporate house, appropriately named ‘India’s VKC.’

The defining principles and family values that have anchored this journey are what we internally refer to as the “3Hs.” These were deeply inculcated in us by my father, VKC Mammed Koya, our founding Chairman. The 3Hs stand for Honesty, Humility, and Hard Work. They were the absolute hallmark of my father’s character, and over the decades, we have meticulously woven them into our company’s DNA. Every strategic pivot we make is viewed through this ethical lens.