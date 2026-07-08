From Family Roots To Corporate Heights: India’s VKC Blueprint For Enduring Growth

India’s VKC has evolved from a family-led business into one of India’s leading footwear manufacturers. Looking back, what have been the defining principles and family values that have shaped this journey?
Yes, your observation is spot on. We have successfully evolved from a close-knit, family-led enterprise into one of India’s leading manufacturers. Today, we are in the midst of an exciting transformation into a structured corporate house, appropriately named ‘India’s VKC.’
The defining principles and family values that have anchored this journey are what we internally refer to as the “3Hs.” These were deeply inculcated in us by my father, VKC Mammed Koya, our founding Chairman. The 3Hs stand for Honesty, Humility, and Hard Work. They were the absolute hallmark of my father’s character, and over the decades, we have meticulously woven them into our company’s DNA. Every strategic pivot we make is viewed through this ethical lens.
Family businesses often derive their strength from a shared vision and long-term commitment. How has the involvement of family members influenced the culture, decision-making, and resilience of India’s VKC over the years?
A shared vision and a multi-generational, long-term commitment drive us, much like other successful family ecosystems. However, what sets us apart is how our family values dictate our daily decision-making framework.
The foremost value driving our collective resilience is the family’s deep-seated commitment to aadapt to change, adopt new changes and adept at change management. We strive to be the best in the world—whether that means implementing global best practices, deploying state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, launching innovative products, or enforcing strict professionalism. This alignment prevents internal friction and ensures we move forward with singular agility.
As businesses scale, balancing family ownership with professional management becomes increasingly important. How has India’s VKC approached this transition, and what governance practices have been critical to sustaining growth?
Professionalism has never been viewed as a threat here; rather, it has always been an enchanting and welcome idea for every member of the family. Because of this shared mindset, we haven’t faced major hiccups in adopting and encouraging top-tier corporate governance practices.
We have approached this continuous transition with open arms, deliberately stepping away from promoter-driven micromanagement. By onboarding top independent talent and empowering our professional teams, we ensure that our governance practices are robust enough to sustain institutional growth far beyond the family circle.
Succession planning remains one of the most significant challenges for family enterprises. How is India’s VKC preparing the next generation for leadership roles while ensuring continuity of the company’s core values and entrepreneurial spirit?
We do not approach succession planning through rigid, traditional corporate forecasting or standard hereditary handovers. Our policy is beautifully simple: family members are entirely free to join the business if they choose to, but only after completing their professional education.
Crucially, they must enter at the exact level their professional degree dictates. From there, they must work their way up the ladder, competing fairly with any other professional in the organisation. We are an enterprise that places the utmost importance on performance; more than just a family business, we are an active practitioner of pure meritocracy.
The Indian footwear industry has witnessed rapid changes driven by evolving consumer preferences, digital transformation, and global competition. How has India’s VKC adapted to these shifts while staying true to its roots?
We operate on the firm belief that progress is entirely impossible without change. Therefore, we constantly keep our eyes and ears to the ground to catch the very first vibrations of market shifts, whether they stem from evolving consumer preferences, digital transformation, or fierce global competition.
Interestingly, we do not actually believe in rapid, reactionary changes; we believe in continuous, proactive change. Continuous evolution is part of our DNA, meaning change is a constant state that excites us rather than alarms us. This proactive mindset keeps us inherently agile and consistently ahead across all spheres of the business.
Beyond business success, family enterprises often play a vital role in community development and employment generation. How does India’s VKC view its broader responsibility toward society, particularly in the regions where it operates?
We are firm believers in the philosophy that a business must ultimately exist for the greater good of society. Consequently, community development and employment generation are never treated as mere byproducts or afterthoughts of our commercial success.
Instead, social responsibility is baked directly into the business model, just like a key feature of our footwear or a core corporate function. All our business verticals are deeply socially committed. To us, upliftment isn’t CSR—it is the primary purpose of our existence.
As you look ahead to the next decade, what is your vision for India’s VKC, and what lessons would you share with India’s emerging family business leaders on building enterprises that endure across generations?
The next decade will see India’s VKC expanding aggressively on both ends of the market spectrum. We aim to deepen our footprint in the value-driven mass market with highly affordable price points, while simultaneously accelerating our journey toward premiumisation with dedicated brands across diverse lifestyle segments.
For the emerging generation of family business leaders, my primary lesson is this: to build an enterprise that genuinely endures across generations, you must ensure your foundational fundamentals are rock-solid. Solidify your growth with a value system that doesn’t just chase profits but actively works to make our planet beautiful and our collective future wonderful.