Odisha’s MSME Opportunity — Credit, Clusters, and the Capital Gap

Odisha’s MSME economy is entering an important phase. With more than 14 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises registered across state portals, the sector is not merely a source of livelihoods but a critical engine of industrialisation, employment and regional growth. As the state looks to deepen manufacturing, strengthen clusters and build stronger links between large industries and local enterprises, access to timely and appropriate finance is emerging as one of the most consequential pieces of the growth puzzle.