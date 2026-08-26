Over 94% Sugarcane Dues Of Farmers Cleared In Current Crushing Season In Uttar Pradesh

Over 94% of sugarcane dues of farmers have been cleared in the current crushing season in Uttar Pradesh, with 99 sugar mills making full payments, according to an official statement.
According to the Cane Development Department, during the last nine years, sugar mills in the state have crushed a record 9,220 lakh tonne of sugarcane and produced 968.58 lakh tonnes of sugar. Between 2016-17 and 2025-26, sugarcane production increased from 1,486.57 lakh tonnes to 2,362 lakh tonnes, while sugar production also rose from 87.73 lakh tonnes to 89.52 lakh tonnes.
Average sugarcane productivity increased from 72.38 metric tonne per hectare to 82.56 metric tonne per hectare, enabling farmers to obtain an additional yield of 10.18 metric tonne of sugarcane per hectare. During the same period, the average sugar recovery rate also increased from 10.61% to 10.83%.
The government has not only prioritised ensuring fair remuneration for sugarcane farmers for their produce, but has also taken historic steps by transferring a record ₹3.25 lakh crore in sugarcane payments directly into farmers' bank accounts so far.
In the current crushing season, more than 94% of sugarcane dues have been paid, while 99 sugar mills in the state have ensured 100% payment of sugarcane dues. As a result of these efforts, the average income of sugarcane farmers in the state has registered a significant increase of ₹40,720 per hectare, the statement said.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Sugar Industry and Cane Development Department has established new benchmarks in farmer welfare, sugar production and ethanol. Owing to the government's far-sighted policies, Uttar Pradesh continues to rank first in the country in sugarcane production, molasses production and ethanol production, it added.
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To modernise and strengthen sugarcane crushing capacity, four new sugar mills have been established.
Seven closed sugar mills were revived, and the capacity of 44 sugar mills was expanded. This resulted in the creation of an additional crushing capacity of 1,28,500 TCD in the state. In addition, due to the implementation of an online licensing system and facilitative policies in the khandsari industry, 285 new khandsari units have been established, generating direct and indirect employment for 41,900 people, the statement said.