UP Has 28 Lakh Tonne Sugar Stock, Enough For Seven Months' Consumption:Yogi

Uttar Pradesh has 28 lakh tonne of sugar in stock, enough to meet the state's requirement for about seven months, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.
"You are seeing how discussions about a sugar crisis are taking place, but there is no shortage of sugar in Uttar Pradesh. The state's total consumption in one month is 4 lakh tonne and we have 28 lakh tonne available. So you can estimate that we have seven months' sugar available," Adityanath said.
Speaking at an appointment letter distribution programme here, he said sugar mills in the state would resume operations from October 15 and produce about 90 lakh tonne of sugar.
"From October 15, we will again start the sugar mills and will produce 90 lakh tonne, that is 900 lakh quintals, through the sugar mills in our state. Uttar Pradesh has such a large capacity," he said.
Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had the capacity to meet not only the needs of its 25 crore people but also contribute towards meeting the requirements of India's 140 crore population.
His remarks come days after he said there was no shortage of sugar in the state and directed officials to prevent hoarding, black marketing and misinformation about supplies.
The chief minister said agricultural technical assistants and workers at Krishi Vigyan Kendras could play a major role in strengthening agriculture, stressing the need to take the "lab to land" approach.
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"If we have to talk about farming, we will have to go to the farmer's field. This discussion will not happen in offices or seminar halls, but in the field," he said.
He urged the newly-appointed technical assistants and market secretaries to use the opportunity provided through a transparent recruitment process for the benefit of the state and the country.
"If you feel the government has carried out the appointment process transparently and the youth of Uttar Pradesh have got this opportunity, then we should give its benefit to our state, the coming generation and the country. This is our 'Nation First' theory and this is our 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' that we do our work with honesty and dedication," he said.
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Adityanath congratulated the newly-appointed employees and expressed confidence that they would contribute towards making Uttar Pradesh a "self-reliant" and "developed" state.