Delhi’s PUC Push: Are We Measuring What Matters?

As enforcement becomes permanent, it raises an important question: what exactly are we enforcing? The PUC certificate has been the backbone of India's in-use vehicle emissions regime since the early 1990s. The test primarily measures Carbon Monoxide (CO) and Hydrocarbons (HC), and smoke opacity for diesel vehicles. That was reasonable for the fleet size and emissions standards of that era. The problem is that what drives Delhi's AQI today is not CO or HC, but fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10). These fine particles remain suspended in the air for longer periods and penetrate deep into our lungs. WHO has repeatedly flagged these as the dominant health risk from urban air pollution. And the PUC test, the instrument at the centre of India's vehicular emissions enforcement architecture, does not measure them. This is a central design limitation of the system as it currently operates.