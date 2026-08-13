Jio Financial, Bank of America Strike ₹18,268-Crore Deal: What It Means for Jio Credit

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, "Jio Financial Services is committed to making finance more seamless and simpler for Indians than ever before, leveraging new technology and anchored in the highest standards of governance. Our strategic partnership with Bank of America is a pivotal milestone in this mission. By combining our digital reach with Bank of America’s global pedigree, we will eliminate friction in credit delivery for all Indians, empowering them to chart a prosperous and inclusive path forward for the entire nation."