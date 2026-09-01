India’s economy began FY27 on a stronger footing than expected, with real GDP growing 7.8% year-on-year in the April-June quarter. The print not only accelerated from 6.9% in Q1 FY26 but also came in above the Reserve Bank of India’s 7% projection for the quarter.
"The credit for this strong performance goes to the people of India and their hard work. Reforms undertaken by the NDA Government, together with an agile management of the economy, are bearing results," Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitaraman wrote.
The GDP numbers was also ahead of IDFC FIRST Bank’s 7.4% estimate and the 7.3% Bloomberg consensus.
"India’s exemplary GDP growth of 7.8% during Q1 of FY 2026-27 is a herculean feat. The collective strength of our people ensured India delivered such growth despite oil price shocks and supply chain issues in the midst of global uncertainties," Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.
The headline number, however, only tells part of the story. A closer look at investment, manufacturing, services, consumption and credit shows that growth is becoming increasingly broad-based, even as external shocks and higher energy costs remain a risk.
Here are five numbers that explain what is driving India’s Q1 FY27 growth.
1. GDP growth: 7.8%
Real GDP rose 7.8% in Q1 FY27 to ₹81.36 lakh crore, compared with ₹75.46 lakh crore a year earlier. Nominal GDP grew 10.3% to ₹88.27 lakh crore.
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The 7.8% expansion marks a strong start to the financial year and beat the RBI’s 7% Q1 projection. It also came despite the energy-price shock and uncertainty linked to the West Asia crisis.
IDFC FIRST Bank has consequently raised its FY27 real GDP growth forecast to 7.5% from 6.8%, arguing that the strong Q1 performance, improving corporate profitability and signs of private investment provide a stronger starting point for the year.
2. Investment growth: 11.9%
The biggest signal from the expenditure side is investment. Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), a measure of investment in fixed assets, increased 11.9% in real terms in Q1 FY27, sharply higher than the 5.8% growth recorded a year earlier.
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IDFC FIRST Bank said investment was the strongest driver of GDP growth, pointing to continued government capital expenditure as well as early signs that private-sector capex is beginning to pick up.
The bank identified rising infrastructure lending, capital-goods imports and capital-goods production as evidence of this emerging private investment cycle. Capital-goods production itself grew 16.1% in June, while industry credit had risen 19.2% year-on-year.
3. Manufacturing growth: 9.2%
Real manufacturing GVA grew 9.2% in Q1 FY27, compared with 8.3% a year earlier. The broader secondary sector grew 8.6%.
The underlying activity indicators were also strong. Manufacturing sales among listed companies rose 21.4% year-on-year in Q1, while EBITDA growth accelerated to 16.1%.
However, there is an important caveat. The new GDP series uses a double-deflation methodology for manufacturing, separately adjusting output and input prices.
The report noted that input prices such as crude oil and metals rose much faster than manufactured-product prices, resulting in a -1.4% manufacturing deflator.
This methodology can therefore boost measured real GVA growth when input-price inflation is higher than output-price inflation.
4. Services growth: 10%
India’s services economy remained the largest growth engine. Real GVA in the tertiary sector expanded 10% in Q1 FY27, led particularly by financial, real estate, IT and professional services, which grew 12.1%. Trade, hotels, transport and communications grew 8.5%.
The strength of services also shows up in corporate performance. EBITDA growth among listed non-IT services companies accelerated to 13.9% in Q1, while sales grew 19.7%.
5. Bank credit: 18.6%
So, is the bank credit boom helping drive the GDP acceleration? The evidence suggests it is becoming an important supporting factor, particularly for investment.
Bank credit growth accelerated to 18.6% in June, according to the IDFC FIRST Bank report, while industry credit had reached 19.2%. Capital-intensive sectors are therefore seeing stronger access to financing at a time when investment indicators are also improving.
Consumption, meanwhile, remained supportive rather than spectacular. Official data shows real private final consumption expenditure grew 7.1% in Q1 FY27.
Urban and rural demand remained resilient, with strong two-wheeler, tractor and passenger-vehicle sales.
What does it mean for FY27?
The Q1 numbers suggest India’s growth is no longer relying on a single engine. Investment is accelerating, manufacturing is expanding, services remain strong and consumption is holding up.
Credit growth adds another layer by providing financing for businesses and infrastructure.
There are still risks. Higher energy and commodity prices, geopolitical uncertainty and external demand weakness could weigh on subsequent quarters.
IDFC FIRST Bank also expects the benefits of the strong Q1 print to be balanced against these risks.
For now, however, the 7.8% GDP print provides a significantly stronger starting point for FY27—and explains why forecasts for the full year are already moving higher.