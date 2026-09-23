UP RERA Approves 12 Realty Projects Worth ₹1,664 Cr Across Six Districts

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has approved 12 new real estate projects in six districts, involving an estimated investment of ₹1,663.85 crore, according to an official statement.
The projects, approved at UP RERA's 214th authority meeting chaired by its chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy here on Tuesday, will comprise 3,090 residential and commercial units, it said in a statement.
Lucknow accounts for the highest investment and the largest number of units, with four projects, two residential, one commercial and one mixed-use, involving an estimated investment of ₹609.35 crore and 1,972 units, UP RERA said.
Ghaziabad has three residential projects involving ₹605.06 crore and 574 residential units, while Hapur has two residential projects with an estimated investment of ₹123.45 crore and 192 units, it added.
Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Kanpur have one project each. The Ayodhya project involves ₹72.61 crore and 85 residential units, the Prayagraj project ₹51.66 crore and 109 units, and the Kanpur project ₹201.72 crore and 158 units, the authority said.
UP RERA said the projects would boost construction activity and create opportunities in allied sectors such as construction materials, engineering and transport.
The authority said it would focus on ensuring compliance with the RERA Act, timely completion and protection of homebuyers' interests.
Bhoosreddy said transparent and systematic development of the real estate sector, along with timely approval and monitoring of projects, remained a priority for the authority.