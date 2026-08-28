The report separately estimates India's additional LPG import cost at $1.1 billion. Import-parity costs for a standard 14.2-kg domestic cylinder averaged around $8.10, compared with $6.28 under the pre-war expectation — an increase of about $1.80 per refill. CREA cautioned that these are import-parity figures and do not represent the final price paid by households after subsidies, taxes and distribution margins.