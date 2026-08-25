Gold Loans Are Exploding: Why NBFCs Are Scrambling For A Bigger Slice

Aditya Birla Capital, Tata Capital and Godrej Capital are expanding into gold loans as the segment grows rapidly, with NBFC gold lending rising 69.3% year-on-year in June 2026.
Tighter RBI rules are raising compliance requirements, while banks retain a funding-cost advantage. Large NBFCs are countering with wider branch networks, faster processing and flexible repayment options.
Higher bullion prices support larger loans against collateral, but a sustained correction could pressure LTV ratios, increase borrower top-up requirements and test lenders’ risk management.
India’s gold loan market is attracting a growing number of large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), with lenders expanding branch networks and making acquisitions despite tighter regulatory oversight.
Aditya Birla Capital is the latest major entrant, planning a phased rollout of 200-300 gold loan branches by March 2027. The move follows Tata Capital’s acquisition of Yogloans in July 2026 and Godrej Capital’s takeover of Andhra Pradesh-based Kanakadurga Finance.
For NBFCs, the renewed interest reflects a broader shift in the gold loan market, where rising gold prices, larger loan sizes and greater consumer acceptance are creating room for expansion. At the same time, stricter Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules are raising compliance costs and making scale increasingly important.
Why Are Gold Loans Becoming More Popular?
Gold loans now account for at least 11% of secured retail credit, while the segment grew at an annualised rate of 34% between FY21 and FY26, according to HDFC Securities, as reported by Moneycontrol.
Advertisement
One of the biggest drivers has been the sharp rise in gold prices. The price of 24-carat gold reached around ₹1.63 lakh per 10 grams on August 24, 2026, while gold prices recorded a compound annual growth rate of 24% between FY21 and FY26.
Higher gold prices increase the value of collateral available to borrowers, allowing lenders to offer larger loans against the same quantity of gold.
The trend is already visible in lending data. NBFC gold loans grew 69.3% year-on-year in June 2026, the fastest growth among retail lending segments, according to RBI data cited by Moneycontrol.
Gold Loans Are No Longer Just Emergency Credit
According to the Moneycontrol report citing Fitch Ratings Director Siddharth Goel said the overall market is expanding as gold loans become more widely accepted as a mainstream borrowing product rather than simply an emergency source of funds.
Advertisement
Loan sizes are increasing as well. According to Goel, ticket sizes that were previously below ₹1 lakh are increasingly moving towards ₹2 lakh-₹3 lakh.
This creates an opportunity for established NBFCs to expand their gold loan portfolios while leveraging their existing distribution networks and lending infrastructure.
HDFC Securities expects lenders to add at least 3,000 gold loan branches in FY27, highlighting the scale of the expansion underway.
Why Are NBFCs Buying Gold Loan Businesses?
Gold lending is an attractive segment because the underlying collateral is readily identifiable and can be valued relatively easily. But expanding into the business also requires a substantial physical network and strong operational controls.
That has encouraged large financial groups to acquire established regional players rather than build gold loan operations entirely from scratch.
Tata Capital’s acquisition of Yogloans and Godrej Capital’s takeover of Kanakadurga Finance are examples of this strategy. Aditya Birla Capital, meanwhile, is pursuing expansion through its own branch rollout.
The competition is likely to intensify as more large NBFCs attempt to capture a share of a rapidly growing market.
RBI Rules Could Slow The Gold Loan Boom
The expansion is taking place against a backdrop of tighter regulation.
The RBI introduced stricter gold loan rules in April 2026, including tiered loan-to-value structures and more stringent repayment requirements. While these measures are intended to strengthen risk management, they also increase the operational and compliance burden for lenders.
L&T Finance Managing Director Sudipta Roy expects gold loan growth to moderate to 20-25% over the next two years, from earlier growth rates of around 45%, partly because of the new regulatory framework and a potential cooling in gold prices, the report said.
This means NBFCs may still see strong growth, but the pace could become more measured.
The Gold Price Risk For Lenders
The very factor driving much of the gold loan boom—rising bullion prices—could also become a source of risk.
If global macroeconomic conditions stabilise and gold prices undergo a sustained correction, the value of collateral pledged by borrowers would fall. This could put pressure on loan-to-value ratios and force lenders to seek additional collateral or repayment from borrowers.
A sharp decline in gold prices could therefore test lenders’ risk-management systems and reduce the cushion available against defaults. The RBI’s tighter regulatory framework is partly aimed at ensuring that lenders are better prepared to manage such risks.
For NBFCs, the challenge is to expand their gold loan books without assuming that elevated gold prices will continue indefinitely.
NBFCs Face A Bank Rivalry
NBFCs are also entering a market where banks already have a significant presence.
Public and private sector banks have an advantage in terms of funding costs, allowing them to offer gold loans at relatively competitive interest rates.
NBFCs, however, have traditionally competed through faster turnaround times, more flexible repayment structures and deeper penetration into local markets.
The arrival of large, well-capitalised NBFCs could change that competitive equation. Their greater scale and access to capital could help narrow the funding-cost disadvantage while allowing them to expand branch networks rapidly.
This could intensify competition for borrowers, particularly as customers become more comfortable using gold as collateral for larger and more regular borrowing needs.
Why South India Matters
The consolidation trend could be particularly pronounced in southern India, which dominates the gold loan market.
As of the end of FY26, Tamil Nadu accounted for 32% of the market, while five southern states together represented around 75%.
That concentration makes regional NBFCs in states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu potential acquisition targets for larger financial institutions seeking to expand quickly.
For NBFCs, therefore, the gold loan opportunity is a double-edged story. Rising gold prices and greater customer acceptance are expanding the market, but tighter RBI rules, competition from banks and the risk of a gold-price correction are raising the stakes.
The likely outcome is a more competitive and increasingly consolidated market, where scale, funding costs and risk management could determine which lenders emerge as the biggest winners from India's gold loan boom.