Iran War’s Biggest Economic Casualty? Qatar Loses $24 Billion In Gas Revenue

Qatar shipped just 18 LNG cargoes over the past six months, down from 509 during the same period last year, wiping out nearly $24 billion in gas revenue.
Iranian missile and drone strikes damaged the Ras Laffan LNG complex and further cut Qatar’s export capacity, with repairs potentially taking up to five years.
The IMF expects Qatar’s economy to contract 8.6% this year, though its $500-billion sovereign wealth fund provides a significant financial buffer.
Six months of war between the US and Iran has decimated Qatar's natural gas economy. The Gulf state saw its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports crash by 96%. Shipping interruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the destruction of gas facilities have severely restricted its primary export income.
The country shed nearly $24bn in gas revenues, Reuters data reported. This severe revenue shortfall equals roughly five months of national income.
Qatar suffered the most severe impact, even though energy supply issues also paralysed neighbouring markets including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq and Kuwait.
The shipping data highlights a massive disruption. Doha dispatched only 18 export shipments over the past six months, compared to 509 cargoes during the identical timeframe last year, Reuters reported.
Qatar stood as a market leader before hostilities erupted. The country previously served about one-fifth of global daily LNG demand. Global gas markets remain exposed despite American LNG shipments compensating for a portion of the missing volume.
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Devastating Infrastructure Attacks
An Iranian drone and missile barrage struck the Ras Laffan facility just days into the hostilities, the Financial Times reported. The target operates as the largest LNG export terminal worldwide.
Another missile strike in March cut Qatari export capacity by an additional 17%. Total infrastructure repair work could span up to five years.
The financial strain forced swift austerity measures. The Financial Times reported that Qatar reduced government department budgets by up to 30% and slashed overseas aid by nearly 85%.
Tarik Yousef, a senior fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, told the Financial Times that officials were "seriously contemplating" substantial further spending cuts next year if the crisis continues into the year's final quarter.
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"The authorities have managed the crisis effectively, but the hit has been massive. They have been drawing on accumulated financial buffers to keep the economy going and maintain liquidity. But ultimately, that leaves a substantial hole in the budget." Yousef said.
The macroeconomic damage is severe. The International Monetary Fund forecast an 8.6% contraction for Qatar this year. This represents the steepest economic decline among the six Gulf states.
Sovereign Wealth Buffers
Doha maintains significant financial reserves to manage the fallout. Its sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, manages assets worth $500bn.
The national population stands at roughly 3.2mn. This demographic translates to a relatively narrow domestic spending base.
A Qatari official told the Financial Times about the country's economic readiness.
"Qatar is well-equipped to navigate the economic situation in the region. Our resilience through past crises, including the GCC crisis [the embargo] and Covid-19, gives us the capacity to weather the current one without changing our long-term economic trajectory." the official said.
The geopolitical turmoil carries wider regional consequences. The ongoing conflict could alter the international investment strategies of Gulf sovereign wealth funds, which currently manage approximately $5trn in combined assets, the Financial Times reported