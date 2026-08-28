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India-US Defence Boost: Army Signs Deal For Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles

The Indian Army has signed a government-to-government agreement with the US to procure Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems, deepening defence cooperation and opening scope for further industry collaboration

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Gowri Lakshmi
Published At:
Published At:
India-US Defence Boost: Army Signs Deal For Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India is expected to procure 100 Javelin missiles and 25 command launch units, along with training, spares, simulation rounds and lifecycle support.

  • The deal’s final value has not been disclosed, although the US had earlier estimated the potential package at $45.7 million.

  • The Javelin is a man-portable, fire-and-forget anti-tank system with a range of more than 4,500 metres, manufactured by the Lockheed Martin-RTX joint venture.

The Indian Army has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) with the US to acquire the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme, marking a significant step in India-US defence cooperation.

The government-to-government agreement will enable the procurement of Javelin systems and related equipment for the Indian Army. The total value of the deal has not been officially disclosed. However, the US State Department had estimated the potential sale, including associated equipment and support, at around $45.7 million when it was approved in November.

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The agreement also paves the way for further collaboration between Indian and US defence companies, according to the US Mission in India.

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What India is buying

Under the proposed package, India is expected to acquire 100 FGM-148 Javelin missiles and 25 Lightweight Command Launch Units (LwCLU) or Javelin Block 1 Command Launch Units.

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The procurement package is also expected to include launch-unit trainers, missile simulation rounds, operator manuals, spare parts, lifecycle support and other logistical equipment and services.

The Javelin system is manufactured by the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between US defence companies RTX Corporation and Lockheed Martin.

How the Javelin system works

The Javelin is a medium-range, man-portable, shoulder-launched, fire-and-forget anti-tank weapon designed primarily for infantry units.

It has a maximum range of more than 4,500 metres and is intended to engage tanks and other armoured vehicles. The system can also be used against fortified positions such as bunkers and can be integrated with vehicles, aircraft and watercraft.

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Its fire-and-forget capability allows an operator to launch the missile and immediately move to another position or take cover, rather than having to guide the missile after launch.

The system consists of a reusable Lightweight Command Launch Unit or Command Launch Unit and a missile contained in a disposable launch-tube assembly.

The Javelin is currently operated by the US Army, US Marine Corps and several international military customers.

Deepening India-US defence ties

The agreement is expected to strengthen defence-industrial cooperation between India and the US, while creating opportunities for companies from both countries to work together on future projects.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the agreement reflects a defence partnership that is becoming “deeper, more capable, and more consequential”.

He said the Javelin procurement demonstrates US support for the Indian Army and could create additional opportunities to strengthen the defence industrial bases of both countries.

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