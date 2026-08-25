India Has Lifted Its Wheat Export Ban. Why Aren’t Global Buyers Rushing In?

India has reopened wheat exports following a record 120-million-tonne-plus harvest in 2025-26 and comfortable government stock levels.
Indian wheat remains expensive because of the domestic MSP, handling, transport and port costs, making it harder to compete with major exporters.
Even if exports remain limited initially, reopening overseas markets could help absorb surplus wheat, support mandi prices and reduce pressure on government storage.
India has reopened wheat exports after years of restrictions, but the policy shift does not automatically make Indian grain competitive in global markets.
While record domestic production and comfortable government stocks have created room for exports, Indian wheat remains more expensive than supplies from major exporters such as Russia, Ukraine and Australia.
Here is what the export reopening means for global buyers, Indian farmers and domestic wheat prices.
Why Did India Ban Wheat Exports In 2022?
India imposed a blanket ban on wheat exports in May 2022 after a combination of domestic and global shocks threatened food security.
An intense heatwave hit northern India during the crucial grain-filling stage of the crop, damaging yields. At the same time, the Russia-Ukraine war sent global agricultural commodity prices sharply higher.
With domestic wheat supplies under pressure, retail food inflation rising and government reserves declining, New Delhi prioritised domestic availability.
The restrictions were aimed at ensuring adequate supplies for the public distribution system and preventing further increases in local wheat prices.
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The restrictions were subsequently extended to wheat flour and related products, including maida, semolina and wholemeal atta.
Why Has India Now Allowed Wheat Exports?
After four consecutive seasons of recovery, India recorded a record wheat harvest of more than 120 million tonnes in the 2025-26 crop year. Government stockpiles have also reached historic highs, leaving inventories comfortably above food-security requirements and prescribed buffer norms.
With supplies no longer under the same pressure, the government has shifted from restricting exports to allowing greater market access.
The reopening also follows a series of calibrated quota relaxations. The broader policy objective is now to find an outlet for surplus wheat, prevent distress sales by farmers and ease pressure on government storage facilities.
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How Much Wheat Can India Export In 2026?
The latest policy change puts wheat and related products back into the free export category, removing the restrictive framework that had governed shipments since 2022.
The reopening gives traders greater flexibility to sell Indian wheat overseas rather than relying on government-controlled export allocations.
However, the removal of restrictions does not mean India will automatically export large volumes. Actual shipments will depend heavily on whether Indian wheat is competitively priced against supplies from other major exporting countries.
Why Is Indian Wheat More Expensive Than Rival Supplies?
India's Minimum Support Price (MSP) provides a price floor intended to protect farmers' incomes. But the same support structure can make Indian wheat expensive in international markets.
Once the MSP-linked domestic price is combined with handling, inland transportation and port logistics costs, the landed price of Indian wheat can exceed international benchmark offers.
Who Are The Biggest Buyers Of Indian Wheat?
Indian wheat has historically found its biggest markets in neighbouring and regional Asian and Middle Eastern countries, where geographical proximity gives Indian suppliers a freight advantage.
Key destinations have included Bangladesh, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and the UAE.
Bangladesh was the largest buyer of Indian wheat before the 2022 restrictions. During the initial disruption to Black Sea supplies following the Russia-Ukraine war, non-traditional buyers such as Egypt and Turkey also turned to Indian wheat for a period.
However, India's overall export volumes collapsed after the ban took effect.
Can India Compete With Russia, Ukraine And Australia?
Russia and Ukraine benefit from large exportable surpluses, established port infrastructure and lower production costs. Their ability to ship large quantities at competitive prices makes it difficult for Indian wheat to compete when global prices are subdued.
Australia, meanwhile, has a particularly strong position in Asian markets, including through its supply of high-protein wheat varieties that are preferred by flour millers.
For Indian wheat to become substantially more competitive, global prices would likely need to rise sharply because of a major supply disruption or other market shock.
What Does The Export Restart Mean For Indian Farmers And Wheat Prices?
When large harvests arrive in domestic mandis, excess supply can put downward pressure on prices and potentially push them below the levels farmers expect.
Export access gives traders another source of demand and can help support domestic prices around the MSP. However, international prices will continue to determine whether Indian grain is commercially viable overseas.
But the removal of the export ban gives farmers and traders greater flexibility. If global prices become more favourable, exporters can respond without waiting for the government to relax quotas or restrictions.
With domestic production at record levels and government stocks high, the reopening could help absorb future surpluses while reducing pressure on public storage and protecting farmers from sharp price declines.