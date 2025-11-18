How Rich Is Sheikh Hasina? Inside Former Bangladesh PM’s Net Worth, Finances & Assets

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death by the ICT-B for her role in the 2024 student protests.
The court held her responsible for the deaths of protesters, including student activist Abu Sayed, and for using helicopters and drones against crowds.
Her 2022 financial declaration showed a net worth of 4.36 crore Bangladeshi Taka, including farmland, fish farms, savings, and a gifted car.
Sheikh Hasina Wazed, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has been sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal-Bangladesh (ICT-B) for her alleged involvement in the 2024 student protests.
The court held her responsible for the deaths of protesters, including student activist Abu Sayed and for using helicopters and drones against crowds while trying to destroy evidence.
Alongside these legal developments, Hasina’s personal finances have come under attention. According to her 2022 declaration to the Election Commission, her total assets were estimated at around 4.36 crore Bangladeshi Taka (approximately ₹3.14 crore).
As per her official disclosures, Hasina earned income from agriculture, fish farming, fixed deposits and other traditional banking sources. She also owned savings bonds worth 75 lakh Taka. Meanwhile, her declared annual income was about 1 lakh Taka.
In addition to financial instruments, Hasina owns six acres of farmland, which contributes to her income. She also has a personal car that was gifted to her. These assets, combined with her savings and investments, form the bulk of her reported net worth.
The ICT-B reviewed her actions not only during the 2024 student protests but also during earlier unrest in 2022. Reports suggested that around 1,400 people lost their lives during these periods. The tribunal concluded that her decisions and actions during these events amounted to ''crimes against humanity.''
Hasina often depended on a small group of advisers and did not respond well to public concerns, which increased frustration among people. This came to a head during the student protests in July 2024 against the restored government job quota system. After the protests, she stepped down and went to India, ending her long time in office.
The situation had also taken a toll on businesses in the country. As per local media reports, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) last year mentioned that they suffered a loss of around ₹6,400 crore due to the ongoing scenario.
Additionally, the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association reportedly suffered a loss of $58.8 million. Amid the ongoing violence, most of the textile factories have been closed in the country.