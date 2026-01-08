ED Attaches ₹400 Cr Worth Assets in Jaypee Group Money Laundering Case

Point to note: JAL, the flagship company of the Jaypee Group, is involved in multiple sectors including real estate, construction, power, hotels, and sports complexes. Among its real estate ventures is the Jaypee Greens brand, under which large townships and housing projects have been developed and marketed. JIL is another company within the Jaypee Group that was specifically focused on large-scale real estate development, particularly residential projects such as Jaypee Wishtown, Noida.