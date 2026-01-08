  1. home
ACCI Flags Influx of Bangladeshi Products, Links Trade Concerns With Violence Against Hindus

local traders face significantly higher transportation and operational costs, making it difficult to compete with low-priced imported goods.

PTI
ACCI Flags Influx of Bangladeshi Products, Links Trade Concerns With Violence Against Hindus
The Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) on Thursday raised concern over the growing influx of Bangladeshi products into Indian markets, saying that unchecked entry of foreign brands is hurting local traders, MSMEs and indigenous entrepreneurs, particularly in the sensitive border state.

ACCI president Tarh Nachung, in a statement, said local traders face significantly higher transportation and operational costs, making it difficult to compete with low-priced imported goods.

He cautioned that the trend threatens local employment, traditional trades and runs contrary to the national vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local'.

The ACCI also expressed concern over reported incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Citing reports, the chamber said six Hindus have been killed in the last 18 days, including Rana Pratap Bairagi and Sarat Mani Chakraborty on January 5.

Describing these incidents as inhuman and deeply disturbing, the chamber said it was shocked to see the rising presence of Bangladeshi brands in India even as members of the minority community continue to face violence in Bangladesh.

It said the growing market footprint of such brands is impacting local trade and small businesses.

The ACCI pointed out that products of Bangladeshi companies have gained access across the country, including the Northeast.

While reiterating respect for lawful international trade and regional cooperation, the chamber cautioned that unregulated or excessive market penetration is creating unfair competition for local traders, MSMEs and indigenous businesses.

Underscoring the strategic and economic sensitivity of the Himalayan region, Nachung urged policymakers to adopt a region-specific approach while framing trade and market-access policies.

He cautioned that unchecked inflow of foreign-branded products could weaken the fragile economic ecosystem of the Northeast.

The chamber also asked distributors of the identified foreign brands operating in the state to surrender their licences immediately, while retailers should sell or dispose of existing stocks within a week.

It said ACCI teams would conduct surprise checks in markets across the state and that violators could face action, including recommendations for cancellation of licences.

The ACCI placed several demands before the authorities, including regulation of market access for foreign brands in 12 Himalayan states and regions, strict monitoring of quality, pricing and statutory compliance of imported products, policy protection and incentives for local traders and MSMEs, stronger promotion of Indian and local brands, and mandatory consultation with ACCI before granting any trade relaxation.

Stating that its protest is constructive and non-confrontational, the chamber said it does not oppose international trade but seeks fair trade practices and sustainable local economic growth.

