Vedanta Shares Crashed 7% Today: Large Block Deal Weighs On Stock

The fall came after reports indicated that promoter entity Twin Star Holdings was likely to offload up to 6.5 crore shares through block trades. CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that the transaction was expected to be executed at a floor price of ₹291 per share, implying a discount of about 4.9% to Monday's closing price. Based on the floor price, the deal size is estimated at nearly ₹1,892 crore.