Meta names CRED founder Kunal Shah as the next head of WhatsApp

"Kunal Shah will join Meta as WhatsApp's next leader. Kunal built CRED into one of India's most important technology companies, and he brings the kind of builder mentality and global perspective that will serve him well in running the world's biggest messaging app," Mark Zuckerberg, founder and chief executive officer of Meta said. Zuckerberg said he looks forward to working with Shah to continue to make WhatsApp the best service for billions of people and millions of businesses.