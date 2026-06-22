Meta names CRED founder Kunal Shah as the next head of WhatsApp

Meta has named Kunal Shah as the next head of WhatsApp to succeed long-time chief Will Cathcart. The appointment places an Indian founder at the helm of the world's largest messaging platform.
Shah will step down as chief executive officer of CRED to join the global leadership team at Meta. Alongside the leadership transition, Meta is slated to invest Rs 8,550 crore (about USD 900 million) in Shah's fintech firm.
"Kunal Shah will join Meta as WhatsApp's next leader. Kunal built CRED into one of India's most important technology companies, and he brings the kind of builder mentality and global perspective that will serve him well in running the world's biggest messaging app," Mark Zuckerberg, founder and chief executive officer of Meta said. Zuckerberg said he looks forward to working with Shah to continue to make WhatsApp the best service for billions of people and millions of businesses.
Strategic India Focus
India leads WhatsApp user metrics. The nation is the platform's largest country and ranks as one of its most advanced markets for business messaging and payments.
Meta's Chief Product Officer Chris Cox personally approached Kunal Shah for the role, seeking a leader with a deep understanding of global product strategy and the ability to represent the perspectives of everyday users. Welcoming Shah's appointment, Cox described him as "one of India's most respected entrepreneurs and a prolific voice for how the apps we build make a positive difference in people's lives." He added, "We are fortunate to have him guide WhatsApp through this next era."
"While it's come very far, the delta between WhatsApp today and its full potential is massive. I look forward to working with Mark, Chris, and the leadership across Meta for the next step in WhatsApp's journey," Shah said. "A prolific writer and commentator, Shah has long held strong views about how WhatsApp can become even more useful in people's lives," a Meta statement added.
Shah's Entrepreneurial Legacy
Shah brings vast fintech experience. He founded CRED, a fintech platform with a mission to catalyse financial progress for creditworthy Indians, that currently serves 17 million monthly active users. Previously, his startup FreeCharge pioneered online payments in India more than a decade ago.
He is India's most prolific angel investor. His portfolio features investments in over 250 startups, including several leading unicorns.
The executive previously served as an advisor to Sequoia Capital India, now Peak XV, and Bennett Coleman and Co Ltd. He also sat on the board of Pine Labs and served as chairman of the Internet and Mobile Association of India.
Cathcart's Lasting Impact
Cathcart leaves a strong legacy. He is guiding Shah through the leadership transition before taking on a new role at Meta to build new products from the ground up.
Cathcart wrote in a social media post that WhatsApp is in the strongest position it has ever been. "That felt like the right moment to step back. I'm very excited to see what Kunal and our amazing team continue to build," he wrote.
Cathcart scaled WhatsApp to over 3 billion users globally, including 100 million in the United States. During his tenure, the platform introduced Communities, Channels, and private artificial intelligence features. He also defended user privacy against governments, defeated spyware attacks, and won a legal battle against NSO Group, Meta said.