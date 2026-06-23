Economy and Policy

How India May Benefit from US' 60-Day Iran Oil Sanctions Waiver

The US' 60-day waiver on Iranian oil sanctions could indirectly benefit India by increasing global crude supply, potentially lowering oil prices, reducing import costs, and easing inflationary pressures

Outlook India Team
Outlook India Team

23 June 2026

How India May Benefit from US' 60-Day Iran Oil Sanctions Waiver Photo: Freepik
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Introduction

The United States' decision to grant a 60-day sanctions waiver allowing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil has opened a fresh chapter in global energy diplomacy and could offer indirect economic benefits to India, one of the world's largest crude importers.

The waiver follows negotiations held in Switzerland between a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance and an Iranian team headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The temporary licence, valid until August 21, permits limited Iranian oil-related activities.

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