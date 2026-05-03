Ceigall India Says Its Joint Venture CIL-SAM Bags ₹918 Cr Order from Jaipur Metro

Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ceigall India, said in the statement, "Winning this Jaipur Metro Phase-II package marks an important milestone for Ceigall as we continue to diversify our infrastructure portfolio beyond roads and highways into urban mobility projects." Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, which has been engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, and runways.