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Ceigall India Says Its Joint Venture CIL-SAM Bags ₹918 Cr Order from Jaipur Metro

Ceigall India announces major order win through its joint venture, strengthening its position in infrastructure and metro rail project execution

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PTI
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Updated on:
Ceigall India Says Its Joint Venture CIL-SAM Bags ₹918 Cr Order from Jaipur Metro
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Infrastructure company Ceigall India Ltd on Sunday said its joint venture CIL–SAM India has bagged a Rs 918.04-crore project from Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for design and construction works.

The contract awarded to CIL-SAM involves the design and construction of an elevated viaduct and ten elevated metro stations (excluding architectural finishing) under Jaipur Metro's Phase-II expansion covering 10.8 km, Ceigall India said in a statement.

Ceigall India holds a 74 per cent stake in CIL-SAM, while the remaining 26 per cent is owned by SAM India Builtwell Pvt Ltd.

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The total bid cost of the project stands at Rs 918.04 crore (inclusive of 18 per cent GST), with an execution timeline of 34 months, it stated.

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The ten stations to be constructed under the package are Prahladpura, Manpura, Bilwa Kalan, Bilwa, Goner Mod, Sitapura, JECC, Kumbha Marg, Haldighati Gate, and Pinjrapole Gaushala.

Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ceigall India, said in the statement, "Winning this Jaipur Metro Phase-II package marks an important milestone for Ceigall as we continue to diversify our infrastructure portfolio beyond roads and highways into urban mobility projects." Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, which has been engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, and runways.

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