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US Gold Card Visa Starts Slow: Only One Approval So Far, What’s Behind the Delay?

US gold card visa sees slow start as approval numbers remain low while hundreds of applicants wait in queue for review

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Updated on:
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US gold card visa applicants Photo: trumpcard.gov
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • US gold card visa programme has begun slowly with only one approval confirmed during a congressional hearing by Howard Lutnick

  • Lutnick said the programme is early stage and hundreds of applications are still under review

  • Officials said the programme drew strong interest worth $1.3 billion after launch, with Trump calling it a premium visa option

The US government’s new ‘gold card’ visa programme, introduced under President Donald Trump’s administration, has seen a very slow beginning with only one applicant approved so far, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed during a recent congressional hearing.

Lutnick said the programme is still in early stages but is processing applications, with hundreds of people currently in the queue awaiting review and verification before approval decisions are made.

Earlier, the administration had claimed strong early interest, with Lutnick suggesting that around $1.3 billion worth of interest or commitments came in shortly after the launch announcement. Trump had also described the visa as a premium route for wealthy immigrants, calling it a “green card on steroids”.

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How Many Approved So Far?

Lutnick told lawmakers that the system has only just been established and authorities are focusing on ensuring strict checks and a smooth rollout rather than rushing approvals. He added that the government wants the process to be fully secure and well structured from the beginning.

He also expressed confidence in the programme’s long-term potential, noting that early delays are normal for a system being newly introduced at national scale.

Funding & Structure

Lutnick has previously projected that the scheme could generate significant revenue, even suggesting figures as high as $1 trillion over time, which he said could support national fiscal goals.

Under the programme, applicants are required to pay at least $1 million along with a $15,000 processing fee for enhanced vetting. Corporations can also reportedly contribute around $2 million to sponsor foreign employees, along with an annual 1% maintenance fee.

According to Lutnick, final decisions on how the generated funds will be used will rest with the administration, based on national priorities and economic needs.

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The gold card visa is designed to replace the long-running EB-5 investor programme, which granted residency to individuals investing around $1 million and creating at least 10 jobs in the US.

Similar residency-by-investment schemes already exist in several countries including the United Kingdom, Greece, Spain, Malta, Australia, Canada and Italy, making such visa models widely used globally to attract high-net-worth individuals.

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