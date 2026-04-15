Tariffs Comeback? Trump Eyes July Reset Using Section 301 Trade Tool; Here's What It Means

US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs could soon be restored, likely by July, to levels seen prior to the US Supreme Court’s ruling, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. “We had a setback at the Supreme Court in terms of tariff policy, but we will be implementing or conducting Section 301 studies, so the tariffs could be back in place at the previous level by the beginning of July,” Bessent said on Tuesday, according to a Wall Street Journal report.