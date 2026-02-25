US Supreme Court Ruling on Trump Tariffs May Ease Pressure on India’s Russian Oil Trade

US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariff, weakening tariff enforcement.
Analysts say the ruling may ease US pressure on India over Russian crude purchases.
India’s Russian oil imports have declined but remain significant amid ongoing trade talks.
Following the US Supreme Court’s ruling to strike down US President Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariff, India is likely to breathe a sigh of relief over its Russian crude purchases, CNBC reported, citing analysts. In the interim trade agreement (ITA) between Washington and New Delhi, announced earlier this month, Trump claimed that India agreed to halt all purchases from Russia and would start buying US and potentially Venezuelan crude.
India neither confirmed nor denied the allegation. The ITA also brought down reciprocal tariffs to 18% from 50%. However, with the apex court’s verdict, the global tariff rate is below that duty at 15%.
After mounting pressure from the US and other Western allies, data showed that India’s purchase of crude from Russia has declined. India’s Russian crude purchases even attracted a 25% punitive tariff on top of the reciprocal tariffs.
In December, crude imports from Moscow fell to a three-year low. Meanwhile, New Delhi has also been exploring other suppliers, including pivoting back to West Asia and the Americas. As per reports citing Kpler, India has imported 1.16 million barrels per day (mbd) of Russian oil so far in February. This is lower than the daily average of 1.71 mbd in 2025.
In an executive order dated February 6, Trump rolled back the punitive tariffs, citing New Delhi’s “commitment to stop direct or indirect imports of Russian Federation oil.” Indian refiners are also reported to have refrained from booking deliveries for April crude imports from Russia following the announcement of the ITA.
The ITA and negotiations for a broader bilateral trade agreement with the US have been postponed as leaders await more clarity over Trump’s tariff and trade policies.
According to a report by The New York Times, tampering with the ITA and policies in line with the US apex court’s decision would draw further criticism from the opposition.
As per reports citing trade and legal experts, the court’s verdict no longer allows Trump to levy duties on India if it continues its Russian oil purchases. India emerged as one of Russia’s largest oil buyers after Moscow began offering crude at discounted prices in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. The West has criticised India’s stance, alleging that New Delhi’s oil purchases were fuelling the ongoing war in Kyiv.