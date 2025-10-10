Sunjay Kapur Will Dispute Turns Dramatic with Criminal Conspiracy Allegations

Court hearing sees new twist in ₹30,000-crore Sunjay Kapur inheritance dispute
Karisma Kapoor’s children claim the will is “manifestly forged"
Alleged criminal conspiracy involves Kapur’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, and others
The inheritance battle over ₹30,000 crore estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur between Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor’s children and Priya Sachdev Kapur took a new turn during a court hearing on Thursday. His children with Karisma told the Delhi high court that the document governing Sunjay’s estate was a “manifestly forged will”.
They alleged that it was created in a criminal conspiracy involving his widow Priya and others. Sunjay took his last breath on June 12 in the UK. He collapsed during a polo match from a sudden heart attack, which triggered him by swallowing a bee.
Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who represented Karisma’s children, told Justice Jyoti Singh that Sunjay had no involvement in drafting or changing the will. The document was allegedly altered on March 17, 2025 when Sunjay was away on holiday.
“The will was altered on March 17 at 11:54 am, when Sunjay Kapur was not even in the city. His digital footprints are missing, replaced by those of the conspirators, including Priya Kapur,” Jethmalani told the court as quoted by Bar & Bench.
He pointed out that the file shows no digital trace of Sunjay, but indicates activity from other individuals allegedly involved, including Priya. He added that no lawyer was consulted, and the appointed executor was not informed about it.
Jethmalani further described the matter as a “widespread conspiracy”, while warning that it could amount to a criminal offence under Section 467 of the Indian Penal Code, which carries a life sentence for forging a will.
The lawyer also called Priya “manipulative” and “evil stepmother”. “The tearing hurry was so that the children’s share is restricted to 26% and she appropriates the rest. Therein lies the veneer. This is no benign stepmother. This is Cinderella’s stepmother,” he added.
To give context, in the fairytale Cinderella, the primary antagonist is her stepmother, Lady Tremaine. She is portrayed as cruel to Cinderella while showing clear favoritism toward her own daughter.
After these arguments, Justice Singh opened the original will cover and an asset list. He observed that the list had no signature and ordered Priya to refile it with an affidavit. The matter will now be heard on October 13.